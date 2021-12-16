More school threat arrests in Oxnard as rumors spread

Oxnard police on Wednesday announced arrests of two more high school students for allegedly making school threats.

County education officials, meanwhile, sent an announcement about rumors circulating around the country on TikTok and other platforms threatening violence at schools nationwide on Friday.

The new arrests come after the arrests of three Oxnard teens last week and a Ventura teen on Sunday for alleged threats involving local schools. Authorities have noted the teens have admitted the threats were made as jokes, but say police departments must take all school threats seriously.

The most recent arrests involve students at Oxnard and Hueneme high schools, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

A 14-year-old freshman at Oxnard High School was arrested in connection with posts spread on social media last week that threatened a shooting on campus. The widely circulated posts prompted about 400 students to leave campus grounds out of fear for their safety. Extra police officers were sent to the school. Concern over the posts spread to Santa Paula High School, causing a lockdown there. Previously, officials arrested a different 14-year-old student in connection with the case.

"The student admitted he made the threat as a joke," police officials said in reference to the latest arrest.

A second Oxnard teen has been arrested in connection with social media posts that threatened a school shooting at Oxnard High School last week. The students have told police the posts were a joke, authorities said.

A 17-year-old student at Hueneme High School was also arrested concerning a threat on social media circulated last week that said a shooting was planned for Wednesday, according to Oxnard police. The student reportedly admitted the threat was done as a joke and there was never an actual threat to the school, according to the police account.

Last week, two 16-year-old Pacifica High School students were also arrested for threatening a shooting at lunchtime. The pair reportedly admitted the threat was a joke.

Oxnard police collaborated with the Oxnard Union High School District on the cases.

The teens, who face expulsion, were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats of violence to a school campus, the department reported.

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 14-year-old Balboa Middle School student Sunday in an incident police officials described as a copycat scenario that the teen thought was humorous.

The Ventura County Office of Education, meanwhile, sent an announcement late Wednesday afternoon about the nationally circulated threat on TikTok.

"While these threats are unsubstantiated and do not mention Ventura County schools specifically, some local schools may be taking extra safety measures around their campuses on December 17," officials said in a statement.

Many local schools will also have counselors available for students who have concerns.

The education office said it was "essential" that students don't repost such items since it "creates a cycle of fear" and complicates any investigation.

Students who do make threats can face suspension, expulsion or potential legal consequences, the office noted.

If students do see or hear behavior or comments of concern, they should contact school staff. After hours, they should notify police, officials said.

