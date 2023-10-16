More Scottish school strikes after union rejects pay offer

A series of further school strikes are expected in Scotland after a union overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer.

Unison announced a "rolling programme" of strike action by support staff - including janitors, canteen workers, classroom assistants and cleaners.

Schools across Scotland were disrupted for three days last month after the union turned down a pay deal from council body Cosla.

Both the Unite and GMB unions suspended strike plans to consult members.

But Unison pressed ahead with the action and said more than 21,000 of its members in 1,868 schools walked out.

As a result thousands of pupils were told to stay at home.

Unison confirmed 89.92% of members voted against the offer in a consultative ballot.

It added strike dates would be announced in the coming days.

Lilian Macer, the union's Scottish secretary, said: "No one takes industrial action lightly. It's a very difficult decision for anyone, but as much as this is about pay, it's also about standing up for local services.

"The school staff taking part in strike action support children in school every day of the year, and many are parents with school-age children too."

She added the education sector had suffered from years of under investment and members wanted children to be educated in "well-resourced, well-staffed schools".

Ms Macer said: "No one wants to cause disruption for pupils and parents, but school staff have been left with no other option.

"The blame must be laid squarely at the door of Cosla and Scottish ministers.

"They have it within their gift to end the strike, but they are showing no sign of wanting to do so. That's a terrible shame for everyone affected."

