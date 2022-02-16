More self-driving trucks hit Texas roads

Self-driving technology companies are striking while the iron is hot.

Driving the news: Waymo Via, the self-driving truck unit under Google parent company Alphabet, announced a new deal Wednesday with one of the biggest logistics companies in the world — C.H. Robinson.

Why it matters: As the trucking industry continues to face worker and equipment shortages, companies like Waymo have landed significant partnerships with companies in the freight sector.

Details: Autonomous trucks from Waymo Via will make deliveries of C.H. Robinson’s customer freight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, a 240-mile stretch of road, as part of several pilots.

The big picture: Investors see a lot of potential in companies that can solve the problem of carrying freight long distances, Axios’ Joann Muller has reported.

Companies like Walmart have started testing the technology for shorter routes too — the so-called “middle mile” of the supply chain.

