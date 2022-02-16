More self-driving trucks hit Texas roads

Hope King
·1 min read

Self-driving technology companies are striking while the iron is hot.

Driving the news: Waymo Via, the self-driving truck unit under Google parent company Alphabet, announced a new deal Wednesday with one of the biggest logistics companies in the world — C.H. Robinson.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: As the trucking industry continues to face worker and equipment shortages, companies like Waymo have landed significant partnerships with companies in the freight sector.

  • Details: Autonomous trucks from Waymo Via will make deliveries of C.H. Robinson’s customer freight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, a 240-mile stretch of road, as part of several pilots.

The big picture: Investors see a lot of potential in companies that can solve the problem of carrying freight long distances, Axios’ Joann Muller has reported.

  • Companies like Walmart have started testing the technology for shorter routes too — the so-called “middle mile” of the supply chain.

Go deeper: How autonomous trucks could fix our broken supply chains

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • New Waymo Via partnership gives it access to 200,000 shippers and carriers

    Waymo Via, Waymo's autonomous trucking and cargo unit, has found another long-term strategic partner to see it through to commercialization. The company is gearing up to launch a pilot with C.H. Robinson, a freight logistics technology supplier that connects shippers to carriers, within the coming months that will see Waymo's test fleet delivering freight in Texas for one of C.H. Robinson's customers. The pilot is part of a larger partnership between the two companies that aims to combine Waymo's AV technology, which is available to any carrier, with C.H. Robinson's logistics data on over 3 million trucking lanes and access to a network of nearly 200,000 shippers and carriers, many of which are medium and small carriers that Waymo is interested in reaching.

  • The Consortium Gets A 22nd Member: Stanford Graduate School Of Business

    Stanford GSB is the latest elite B-school to join The Consortium, becoming its 22nd member school The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management is getting bigger — a reflection of the growing size of their ... The post The Consortium Gets A 22nd Member: Stanford Graduate School Of Business appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

    A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.Stay on top

  • Ark Invest's 54% decline mirrors the trajectory of the Nasdaq as the dot-com bubble burst — and data suggests more downside is coming, DataTrek says

    "The selloff of these types of names could be exacerbated by geopolitical shocks or tensions as we're seeing now with Russia and Ukraine."

  • Goldman Retail Dealmaking Head Jennifer Davis Departs for Bain

    (Bloomberg) -- Jennifer Davis, a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dealmaker, is jumping to a buyout firm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Russian Attack Still a Possibility: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimDavis, who was head of the retail investment-banking group, is leaving to join

  • DoorDash Stock Soars. Consumers Haven’t Given Up on Food Delivery.

    DoorDash reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, up 34% from a year ago. The food delivery platform had 25 million active users in the quarter.

  • The 40 Essential Soups You Need to Make This Spring

    As the weather warms up, there's still a place for soup on the menu, and these tasty recipes are proof. Serve recipes like our Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale and Spring Vegetable Minestra with Mint & Basil Pistou with a slice of crusty bread for a meal you won't soon forget.

  • Supply chain issues prompting inflation, potential interest rate spike. Here’s why

    After two years of an economy challenged by the pandemic, here’s how resulting supply chain issues has impacted inflation.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Alex Jones' Security Guard For Phone Records

    A lawyer for the Infowars owner said in a court filing that the committee wants "to gain information and documents that they could not obtain from Jones.”

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • A restaurant in Massachusetts denied overtime pay to workers and took their tips, a federal court says

    The restaurant and its owner admitted the charges and were ordered to pay staff $344,798 in back wages, tips, and damages, legal filings show.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Editorial: Get back: More New York City employers should try to get their employees to return to the office

    Monday, Microsoft — the first major American employer to send its workers home as COVID bore down in March 2020 — informed its Washington State employees that March 2022 will usher in a return to the office for many. Here’s hoping that more workers and businesses in New York City follow that lead. No, this doesn’t mean that all remote or hybrid work should end. Executives in the c-suites ...

  • Will Social Security Checks Be Delayed Because of Presidents Day?

    This year, Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 21. Presidents Day is a federal holiday and all Social Security offices will be closed. Federal benefits are not paid on federal holidays. Learn: Is Your...

  • Tesla Is Used to Controversy. But Its Latest Scandals Could Hurt Its Bottom Line

    Late last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued the automaker, alleging that Tesla had discriminated against Black workers at the company and ignored years of complaints from Black workers who said that they were almost continuously subjected to racist slurs in the workplace. Kevin Kish, DFEH director, said the department had evidence that Tesla was in effect running a racially segregated workplace. Tesla defended itself against the allegations in a Feb. 9 blog post, saying that the DFEH lawsuit “strains credulity,” though it’s not the first racial controversy the company has endured in recent months: last fall a court ordered the company to pay $137 million to a Black contract worker over turning a blind eye to a racially hostile work environment.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....