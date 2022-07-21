More sentenced in meth, heroin trafficking case

Jul. 21—The remaining members of a members of a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking organization that operated in the Indianapolis area from the summer of 2019 through March 19, 2020, have been sentenced to federal prison.

Jovan Stewart, 33, and Dwyatt Harris, 45, both of Indianapolis, were sentenced to 250 and 120 months, respectively, according to a news release from federal prosecutors in Indianapolis. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Authorities says the trafficking organization was led by Christopher Tate, also a resident of Indianapolis, who coordinated the receipt of methamphetamine and heroin from different sources and organized the distribution of the controlled substances in Indianapolis. Tate was previously sentenced to 400 months in prison, by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt following his conviction at a jury trial.

Prosecutors say Stewart served as Tate's top lieutenant, driving Tate to distribute controlled substances, delivering controlled substances to Tate's customers at Tate's direction, and sometimes coordinating with Tate's sources of supply to obtain the controlled substances.

Harris was a lower-level member of the conspiracy, the government says. Harris transported controlled substances from Indianapolis to Silver Lake for Sandra Kellogg, who served as one of Tate's methamphetamine distributors. The investigation resulted in the indictment and conviction of thirteen defendants for their roles in the organization's drug trafficking activity.

Prosecutors say other noteworthy sentences included:

—Robert Hinton, 35, of Indianapolis, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, 121 months;

—Sandra Kellogg, 41, of Silver Lake, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, 288 months.

—Eric "Hollywood" Poore, 45, of Indianapolis, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; 215 months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Blackington prosecuted the case.

The sentencing announcements were made by Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. He was joined by Michael Gannon of the DEA's Indianapolis field office; Justin Campbell of the IRS Criminal Investigation Chicago Field Office; and Randal Taylor, chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.