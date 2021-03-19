More serious charges filed in racially tinged spitting incident

Mar. 18—Hartford prosecutors have filed more serious charges, including a hate-crime count and a felony count, against a white woman who is accused of spitting on a black protester from Manchester during Jan. 6 protests at the state Capitol.

Supporters of the woman who was spat on, Keren Prescott, founder of Power Up-Manchester, have been calling for more serious charges to be filed against the defendant, Yuliya Gilshteyn, 44, of New Fairfield.

The new charges, announced by Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott, include a felony count of risk of injury to a child and three misdemeanors, deprivation of rights, the hate crime count; attempted third-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment. Gilshteyn is free on a promise to appear May 19 in Hartford Superior Court. State Capitol police originally charged her only with a single misdemeanor, breach of peace.

In a follow-up investigation, an inspector in the Hartford state's attorney's office obtained a television news video of the incident and interviewed witnesses, Walcott said in a statement. The new evidence "confirmed that what occurred in Hartford on Jan. 6, 2021 was much more than a breach of peace," she said, adding that "an assault launched against a person on account of their race as they are exercising their First Amendment right and freedom cannot be tolerated."

"I am relieved that they have upgraded the charges," Prescott told the Journal Inquirer via Facebook. "It's not justice yet but it's a step in the right direction."

