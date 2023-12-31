Find out more about services, churches in Amarillo area

Editor's note: Events are subject to change, and contacting your church ahead of time is recommended. Churches may send updates to worship services, events or schedules via email to kwood@lubbockonline.com. Please note that this is a partial compilation of local religious congregrations, and listings are sorted below by newest information.

• First Church of Christ Scientist Amarillo — 2701 Julian Blvd. Everyone is welcome at our Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School meets at the same time for children and teens. Our weekly testimonial meetings on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. are a wonderful opportunity for inspiration and fellowship. For more details, see our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/First-Church-of-Christ-Scientist-Amarillo-104483494978237 or our website at https://www.cschurchamarillo.com/ .

• Grace Church — Grace Church was founded by Pastor Bill Gehm, his wife, and a small group of believers in 1985, and has grown over the past few decades into a much larger and diverse group of believers in Christ. We are Making Disciples verse by verse at the corner of Plains and Western (4111 Plains Blvd.) in an old grocery store, on the radio at 88.7FM with the Radio by Grace network, and online at GraceAmarillo.com. Service times are 9 & 11am on Sundays and 7pm on Wednesdays.

• The Colonies Church of Christ — 4500 Wesley Road, Amarillo, TX 79119. Please join us Sundays for Bible class at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. Any questions, call 806-355-7303. For more information visit our website at: thecolonies.org

• Grace Communion International (GCI Amarillo), 1400 Wolflin (Covenant Presbyterian) — Saturdays 2:30 p.m. (weather permitting). Fellowship Group gathering for worship music, prayer, Bible study, and seasonal messages. Multi-generational service. New participants of all ages welcome. Refreshments following and potluck on the 1st Saturdays. For information and schedule confirmation call 806-473-8753 or 806-340-4704. During our fellowship group this fall, you are welcome to bring items for children or filled shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child through Nov. 11.

• Hartley, Texas — A life-size marble casting of Michelangelo’s Pietà has been placed at St. John Paul II Family Life Center, 1400 Central Avenue, in Hartley. The famous work of art depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the Crucifixion. The Vatican Observatory Foundation has authorized and licensed the creation of only 100 Pietà marble castings from a mold derived from the original Pietà. This Pieta has been donated as a legacy gift by the Catholic Loyalty Foundation of Santa Clarita, California.

• Polk Street Methodist Church — Please worship with us in person at 8:30 and 10:55 a.m. in our historic sanctuary at 1401 S. Polk St., or worship online with us at 10:55 a.m. at www.polkstreet.org or on our Facebook page. From Bible studies and small groups to exercise classes and outreach to the impoverished, there is a place for you. If you would like more information, please visit www.polkstreet.org and either email us or complete a contact form.

• Messiah’s House — 6901 Bell St. Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information, visit their website at https://mh.church .

• First Christian Church — 3001 Wolflin Ave. Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. FCC Facebook page: facebook.com/FirstChristianAmarillo , FCC YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCkyDAlGKrx82S5qCbiBlS_g

• Christian Heritage Church - 900 S Nelson St. Service times are Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more, email info@chcamarillo.com .

• Amazing Grace Amarillo (Lutheran Church - WELS) - Join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at 8700 Clinton Glenn Dr. Amarillo, TX 79119. We've moved! We also offer children's Bible school at 9:15 a.m. along with our teen/adult Bible study on Sundays. You can stream our services at AmazingGraceAmarillo.com and join us for Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Message our pastor at pastorhans@amazinggraceamarillo.com .

• The Loft Church — 4400 S. Georgia. Services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

• Power Church — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (bilingual) Sunday service. Also Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

• Sandell Drive In Theater, Clarendon — Sunday service at 10 a.m. Add in a beautiful Sunday drive out to Clarendon and experience church.

• Accelerate Church, 4400 S Crockett, and Accelerate North Campus, 1300 E Central.

• Triumphant Truth Church, 1701 S Manhattan St.

• Central Church of Christ—Join us on Sundays for class at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. You’ll find us in person at 1401 S. Madison St. and online at www.amarillocentral.org.

• Paramount Baptist Church — 3801 S. Western St. in Amarillo. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:15 a.m. We also have a Spanish speaking service at 10:15 a.m. Visit www.paramount.org for more information.

• St. Luke Presbyterian Church — 3001 Bell St. Visit the church’s website at stlukeamarillo.com for a link to the bulletin and live streaming videos. In-person and live streaming service on Sundays at 11 a.m.

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — 2101 N. Coulter St.

• "The Cross" in Groom, Texas — Information: Cross Ministry – Jason Eugea, 806-248-9006.

• Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship – 4109 Cornell St. Fellowship at Sunday at 11 a.m. Our services are in-person and also live-streamed on our YouTube and Facebook pages. For more information about AUUF, see our website at uuamarillo.org.

• Redeemer Presbyterian Church — 7603 77th Ave. Sunday school at 9:30 am, followed by worship service at 10:30 and evening worship service at 5 p.m. We offer live streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHc6sCADFHQ6xD91jMxktfQ. Please visit our website at http://redeemeramarillo.com/ for more information.

• Pleasant Valley Methodist Church — 316 Valley Ave. Everyone is welcome at our Sunday worship service. Visit with us in person at 10 a.m.; Sunday School is at 9 a.m. From Bible class Wednesday at 5 p.m. to food cupboard, AISD ministry and outreach to the impoverished, there is a place for you. If you’d like more information, go to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church (Amarillo) on Facebook, or call (806) 383-3342. Mail us: info@yourpvumc.org .

• Olsen Park Church of Christ — invites you to visit our worship services and Bible studies at 4700 Andrews Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106, Sunday: 9 a.m. (short service), 9:30 a.m. (Bible class), 10:30 a.m. (worship); Wednesday: 7 p.m. (Bible class). For more information, go to www.olsenpark.com and Olsen Park Church of Christ on Facebook, or call 806-352-2809.

• Second Baptist Church — 419 N. Buchanan St. Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for worship followed by Sunday School at 10:45 a.m. For more information please visit sbcama.org or call the church at 806-373-1737. Also, our sermons are broadcast on KAMR channel 4 every Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

• Life.Church Amarillo — Located on the northwest corner of I-27 and Hollywood Road; services held at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Life.Church is made up of people from different backgrounds linked together by a common mission: leading people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. For more, see www.life.church/amarillo.

• South Georgia Baptist Church — 5209 S. Georgia St. You're invited to join us each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for small group Bible study and at 10:30 a.m. for our morning worship service. Our 10:30 a.m. service streams live at sgbc.co/watch. Visit sgbc.co for more information.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ Amarillo — 1600 Bell St. For more information, please contact the Bell Avenue Church of Christ at 806-355-2351 or visit our website, www.bellavenue.org .

• Pathpoint Fellowship Church, 6215 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, 79110, 806-463-7284.

• Jenkins Chapel Baptist Church, 1801 N. Hughes St. For more info, please call 806 373 2576.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church, 12,200 W Rockwell Rd. Services at 10 a.m.; Bible Study at 11 a.m. Preaching and Worship at 7 p.m. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., prayer meeting and Bible Study. On Friday at 7 p.m., Youth Night. Services streamed on our website biblebelieversbaptist.com . Call 806-499-3231 for more information.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church — Sundays at 10:30 a.m.; available to watch from the church’s website at wpcama.com, click on Sermons. Church is located at 2525 Wimberly Road.

• Coulter Road Baptist Church — 4108 S. Coulter St. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship is streamed on our website, www.coulterbc.com. Contact info: 806-352-5278.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo — worship/communion service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service is also available on the church’s website on Sunday evenings at https://www.beautifulsavioramarillo.org.videos.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church in Amarillo — 1400 Wolflin Ave. We invite you to join us for worship where we praise God - Father, Son and Holy Spirit - every Sunday at 10 a.m. We have Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m. If you would like more information, you can call the church office at 806-376-5244.

• Trinity Fellowship — Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit TFC.org/Sundays. Church online at 9 and 11 a.m. on all viewing platforms.

• Anna Street Church of Christ — 2310 Anna St., across from Olsen Park Elementary. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. – classes; 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship. Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. – Song Practice; 7:35 p.m. – Evening Teaching. Visit http://www.annastreetchurch.org/ for more information.

• Southwest Church of Christ – Come see us Sunday for Bible class at 9:30 a.m. and for Worship at 10:30 a.m. A list of current classes can be found on our website: www.southwest.org.

• First Baptist Church — Gathering at 12th and Tyler. Sunday morning worship service times are 8:30 and 11 a.m., with Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Sunday evening worship meets at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ — Sunday morning worship begins at 9:30 a.m., with classes immediately following. Sunday evening worship begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday night devotional and classes at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church — Sunday school at 10 a.m.; preaching at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study at 7 p.m. Visitation and Soul Winning: Saturday at 10 a.m. Minister, Glen A. Stocker.

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church — Morning and evening worship services.

• Hillside Christian Churches — www.hillsideonline.com.

• Arden Road Baptist Church — Sunday School, children's ministries and nurseries. Service times: Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

• Amarillo First Nazarene Church, 5201 Soncy Road; 806-374-2242, https://onenaz.org/ .

• North Beacon Church of the Nazarene, 1601 N. Nelson St., 806-367-8544

• Valleyview Church of the Nazarene, 7601 S. Western St., 806-358-8829, https://www.facebook.com/vvnazarene/ , http://www.vvnaz.org/

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo faith calendar for Dec. 31, 2023