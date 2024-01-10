More severe weather, including possible tornadoes, forecast for Midlands. Here’s when

More severe weather is forecast to hit the Columbia area just days after a line of powerful storms rumbled through the Midlands.

A lake wind advisory was still in effect Wednesday from the previous day’s severe weather when National Weather Service meteorologists said more powerful storms are heading toward the Columbia area.

Friday’s forecast shows another strong system will move through the area in the afternoon and last through the night, meteorologists said in a Wednesday morning briefing.

Thunderstorms are expected to form and could cause damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the briefing.

Severe weather is forecast to affect the Midlands area of South Carolina.

While thunderstorms could begin in the morning, the greatest threat of severe weather is in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Areas at the greatest risk of the severe weather threats are the southern and eastern Midlands, south of Interstate 20, according to the briefing.

Powerful winds and tornadoes could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, in addition to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. Vehicles would also be under siege in the case of a tornado.

Damage to trees and branches creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 14,000 outages were still being reported in South Carolina.

There is 100% chance of precipitation in the Columbia area, and up to an inch of rain is possible Friday, the forecast shows. Localized amounts in other areas of the Midlands could be higher.

As was the case with the lingering effects from Tuesday’s storms, powerful winds could continue to impact the Midlands on Saturday after the next round of severe weather has moved out of the region, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph Wednesday, and the lake wind advisory runs through 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A flood warning remains in effect through Saturday night for several rivers across South Carolina. The Congaree River, Saluda River and Wateree River are at risk for flooding, which could affect Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Kershaw, , Fairfield, Newberry, Saluda, Greenwood and Lancaster counties.