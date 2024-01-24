More sex assault charges filed against former Neshaminy school-based day care worker.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against a former after-school child care worker who allegedly sexually abused a half dozen boys in his care nearly 25 years ago.

The latest charges involve two new adult men who alleged that Gerald William Spoto had inappropriate sexual contact with them as children, Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Kristin McElroy confirmed.

Spoto, 41, of Bristol Township, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday on the nearly two dozen misdemeanors against him including the six new counts of corruption of minors, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

The Bucks County District Attorney alleges a former child care worker, Gerald William Spoto sexually abused boys in an afterschool program 20 years ago.

District Judge Daniel Baranoski rejected a request for a bail reduction. Spoto has been incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center since his December arrest in lieu of 10% of $1 million.

McElroy opposed reducing the bail, pointing out the number of alleged victims makes him a potential danger to children. She added that Spoto is in the process of adopting a child.

But attorney Gail Nicolina Mar told the judge the allegations against her client are decades old, and he has no current allegations of inappropriate contact with children against him.

“I’m asking for something more reasonable,” Nicolina Mar said, adding that her client was just “living his life” when the arrest upended it.

“Same like all of us,” a young man in the audience called out.

Authorities allege Spoto met his victims while he was working for the Neshaminy Kids Club, a school-based child care program at elementary schools. The parents of some of the victims hired Spoto as a babysitter, authorities said.

Authorities allege that Spoto sexually assaulted the boys, who were between 7 and 13 years old, between 2000 and 2004.

The assaults occurred mostly at the Middletown home where Spoto lived with his mother at the time, according to police. The affidavit of probable cause does not indicate assaults took place at the schools where the Kids Club was located.

The charges were filed after Middletown Township detectives followed up on two inactive reports of sexual assault of juveniles originally filed in 2013 and 2017.

The reports were filed by the mothers of victims, who alleged Spoto had sexual contact with their sons, police said. Neither report was pursued at the time because the victims either didn’t want to press charges or did not report the abuse, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

While investigating the earlier cases, Middletown detectives identified two more victims. One man told police Spoto assaulted him more than 100 times over two years, according to the affidavit.

In most of the assaults, the victims claimed that Spoto overpowered or intimidated them. He also provided victims with alcohol and showed them pornography, according to the charges.

One victim alleged that Spoto showed a video of himself engaged in sexual activity with an underage male, authorities said.

