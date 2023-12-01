More sexual harassment allegations come to light around McKee's ethics appointee. What we know.

PROVIDENCE - The head of the citizens' advocacy group Common Cause Rhode Island is calling on Governor Dan McKee to "take another look" at his appointment to the state's Ethics Commission of Bryant Da Cruz, a former South Kingstown councilman who admitted to town officials his behavior was "unacceptable" after six women accused him of sexual harassment.

"We believe the vetting process failed here. Mr. Da Cruz admitted in a news interview that he was never asked by the governor's office about the allegations that were easily found with a Google search," John Marion, the executive director of Common Cause of Rhode Island, said Friday.

"We hope Governor McKee takes another look at Mr. Da Cruz's appointment," Marion said.

More details about allegations come to light

More has come out about the allegations lobbed against Da Cruz, which came to light on Jan 1, 2019 when Abel Collins, then president of the South Kingstown Council, posted this on Facebook:

“A number of women in our community, including a town employee, have raised credible allegations of sexual harassment on the part of Councilman Bryant Da Cruz. We must take these reports seriously."

"Following a year that was significantly defined by an awakened cultural awareness about the prevalence and damage caused by such behavior by men in positions of power, a thorough investigation is imperative. The town manager has opened a file on the matter," he wrote.

In a memorandum to the Town Council dated Jan.16, 2019, then-Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said the town received six complaints about Da Cruz, including two from women employed by the town.

"Prior to January 1, I had taken a complaint from a Town employee who had received electronic Facebook messages that she deemed unwanted and inappropriate ... I have [since] received email messages from 5 other women who complained of inappropriate or harassing communications from Councilman Bryant Da Cruz," he wrote in the memo first publicly reported by The Boston Globe.

When "Councilman Da Cruz was informed of the complaints," the memo said, "he acknowledged that he does not have the right to make Town employees feel uncomfortable, he agreed that his behavior was unacceptable and he affirmed that he would not engage in any future communications of the type that prompted the complaints."

He more recently told The Boston Globe that he has since discovered he has a learning disorder which leads him to misread social cues. He said the women accusing him of inappropriate texts misunderstood his comments.

McKee's office has not commented on allegations

There has been no response from McKee – who is facing an Ethics Commission investigation himself for a fundraising lunch paid for by a lobbyist – beyond what his office said about the Da Cruz appointment last week.

McKee's appointment of Da Cruz - who contributed $1,000 to him this past April - was announced the day before Thanksgiving, while McKee was out of state on a family vacation, according to his office.

When first asked by The Journal if the McKee administration had looked into the sexual harassment allegations before appointing Da Cruz to a critical state position, McKee spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha said: "None of the allegations warranted action by the town or police department."

The South Kingstown Town Council did take action, however, in July 2019. The Council expanded South Kingstown’s sexual harassment policy to include misconduct by elected and appointed officials in addition to employees.

DaRocha did not respond to follow up inquiries about the vetting process used to determine whether Da Cruz was fit to judge allegations of misbehavior by appointed and elected public officials, as a member of an adjudicatory commission with powers akin to a court.

Other allegations involve member of the town's school committee

When first reported by the Narragansett Times, it appeared the allegations stemmed from public disagreements that Da Cruz had with the School Committee vice chair, Sarah Markey – and other committee members – over the potential closing of a school.

Da Cruz had also been "critical of the ability of Markey, a full-time employee of the National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI), to fully serve on the School Committee," according to the Times' report.

Da Cruz, at the time, told the Narragansett Times: “If at any time I have offended anyone, I sincerely apologize. ... I am not the kind of person who would intentionally hurt someone."

Da Cruz not yet sworn in

Da Cruz has not yet been sworn in as a member of the Ethics Commission. His first meeting will be December 12, according to the commission's executive director, Jason Gramitt, who said state law governs who is and is not eligible for a seat on the commission.

The law bars commission members from holding or seeking a public or political party position, or making political contributions, as Da Cruz did as recently as April when he gave $1,000 to McKee.

The law also bars commission member from having any "equity interest or ownership interest in, or be employed by a business entity that derives any of its revenue or income by engaging in lobbying."

Common Cause's Marion acknowledged that "finding qualified people to fill the dozens of boards and commissions in Rhode Island is a big task, but it's a core function of being governor and deserves the full attention of that office."

"Appointments to the Ethics Commission, which almost uniquely does not receive advice and consent from the Senate, deserve special attention for that reason and because of the vast powers of that body," he said.

