More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic Arizona Sen. Sinema faced more defections Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOB CHRISTIE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.

The resignations come as progressive groups are ratcheting up their pressure on the first-term moderate, who along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is seen as holding back progress as Biden sharply scales back his once-$3.5 trillion plan to win their support.

Democrats need their support to push the legislation through the 50-50 Senate. That would let Vice President Kamala Harris supply the tie-breaking vote.

The veterans are also upset with Sinema for refusing to back changes to the filibuster, saying that is preventing action on voting rights, immigration and other key Democratic priorities, according to a scathing letter they released publicly Thursday. And they pointed to her reported opposition to allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices to be included in Biden's infrastructure package, saying that goes against a key campaign promise she made to rein in drug prices.

“These are not the actions of a maverick,” the five veterans wrote. “We should have realized this once you showed your true character when refusing to vote to establish a commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.”

Veterans were a key constituency that Sinema wooed during her 2018 campaign to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, who declined to seek another term after his criticism of then-President Donald Trump made it impossible for him to survive a Republican primary. Sinema defeated then-Rep. Martha McSally — the first Democrat to win a Arizona Senate seat in more than two decades — and has since embraced the “maverick” label worn by John McCain, the Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee who died months before she won her Senate seat.

Sinema released a statement Thursday thanking the veterans for their contributions to her work to ensure vets get the benefits they have earned.

"While it is unfortunate that apparent disagreement on separate policy issues has led to this decision, I thank them for their service and will continue working every day to deliver for Arizona’s veterans who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and secure,” she said in a statement.

Sinema has been tight-lipped as to which parts of Biden's sweeping plan she supports, with her spokespeople consistently saying she is negotiating directly with the president and congressional leaders and not in the press. But her opposition to tax increases on corporations and wealthy individuals earning more than $400,000 a year prompted Biden to drop them from the proposal on Tuesday.

Biden's ambitious $3.5 trillion social services and climate change package is also being trimmed back, likely to just $2 trillion over 10 years, in part to mollify Sinema and Manchin. Sinema has said there is no way she would support that higher level of spending.

She said in an interview with The Arizona Republic newspaper last month that she wants the package to not fuel inflation. But she seldom speaks to reporters and her views on many specific components of the measure are unclear.

The veterans group resignations were announced by Common Defense, a progressive veterans group that also released an critical of Sinema that featured one of the veterans, U.S. Air Force retiree Sylvia González Adersh.

Also Thursday, Arizona progressive groups held the latest in a series of demonstrations designed to increase pressure on Sinema. The groups want Sinema to end the filibuster so Democrats can enact pro-union legislation, immigration reform and voting rights legislation that Republicans are now blocking.

Arizona now has two Democratic senators, but the reality on the ground is that their status remains up in the air as voters in the once-heavily Republican could easily change that in the next four years. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, elected last year to finish McCain's term, faces reelection in 2022 and Sinema must face voters again in 2024.

That has led Sinema to embrace moderate positions. She won election by building a centrist base of the state's independent voters while maintaining support from progressive and moderate Democrats.

She has said unequivocally that she will not vote to end the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, arguing that doing so would allow passage of legislation that would be swept away the next time control of Congress swings to Republicans.

In a June op-ed in the Washington Post, she also noted that Democrats used the filibuster last year to block legislation they opposed.

But her opposition to parts of Biden's plan and refusal to sweep away the filibuster imperils her from the left.

After attending the latest rally Thursday held by angry progressives, one Democrat said they will keep the pressure up - even if it means a Republican wins in 2024. Now, he said, progressive Democrats are upset at Sinema for what she is failing to do.

“The way we look at it as far as progressives is, we already have a Republican in office, so what are we going to lose," said Rich Andrade, a state House member and union member. ”Either you support us and the chances of winning the next race are stronger, or completely blow your chance of winning."

___

Associated Press reporter Alan Fram in Washington contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Agreement on spending won’t be 'anytime soon' -Manchin

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday that Democrats are not going to reach an agreement "anytime soon" on President Joe Biden's ambitious expansion of social programs.Manchin spoke as Democrats tussled over Biden's spending plan that is likely to be reduced from $3.5 trillion to below $2 trillion, as a result of opposition from Democratic moderates including Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema.The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, giving Manchin and Sinema powerful sway over the direction of legislation.As a senator from West Virginia, a conservative state that relies on coal and has largely backed Republican politicians in recent years, Manchin has been at odds with many of his fellow Democrats over key aspects of Biden’s agenda, including its climate change provisions. Despite the tensions, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that all parties were negotiating in good faith, including Manchin and Sinema.JEAN-PIERRE: "A couple days ago the President spent hours meeting with congressional members and everyone basically said the same, which is, there is progress and we're moving forward in a way that we can really, truly help Americans invest in economic growth for the middle class."Disagreements over the scale of the massive spending bill have held up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressives in the House of Representatives refusing to vote for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill already passed by the Senate until a deal is reached on the larger bill.Democratic leadership had been hoping to reach a new framework on the spending plan this week, but Manchin told reporters Thursday – it’s not going to happen anytime soon.As negotiations escalate, Manchin also acknowledged on Thursday having discussed leaving the party if his Democratic colleagues considered his stance “an embarrassment.”

  • White House: Senators Sinema, Manchin are negotiating in good faith

    The White House said on Thursday that Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are negotiating in good faith about President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure bills. Democrats are arguing about the size and scope of what was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change. Sinema and Manchin, both moderate Democrats, have been pushing for a smaller package and opposed some elements of the bill.

  • GOP Rep Explains Why Republicans ‘Go Limp’ On Donald Trump

    Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger described the fear that keeps other Republicans in Congress silent about the former president.

  • DeSantis calls for special legislative session to fight Biden's vaccine mandate

    Florida's governor won't back down when it comes to fighting the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Biden is using an old-fashioned negotiating tactic to strike a deal with Congress

    Analysis: Keeping factions separate allows the president to lobby for his bill through peer pressure, without the acrimony of mixed political company.

  • Pelosi: Democrats may nix tax increase from big spending package

    Democrats may end up nixing a plan to hike taxes in order to pay for a massive social welfare spending package.

  • Sharks' Erik Karlsson trade package blossoming with Senators

    The Sharks gave up a haul of players in the trade with Ottawa for Erik Karlsson, and those pieces are beginning to blossom as a matchup between the two squads looms.

  • ‘Dune’ Cast Calls New Film ‘Star Wars for Adults’ (Exclusive)

    ‘Dune’ is in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max now.

  • Joe Judge takes blame for Giants' struggles: 'It starts with me and ends with me'

    Joe Judge has escaped most of the heavy attacks that would normally come with a 1-5 season. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel the heavy weight of responsibility

  • When Do I Stop Paying Social Security Tax?

    Most Americans have to pay Social Security tax for their entire working lives, but there are a few exceptions to that rule, as described here.

  • Joe Manchin dismisses 'bulls---' report he's threatening to quit the Democratic Party

    Joe Manchin dismisses 'bulls---' report he's threatening to quit the Democratic Party

  • How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

    The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of […]

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Lakers fans revisit Buddy Hield trade after Russell Westbrook's tough debut

    Surprise, surprise -- Lakers fans are mad.

  • Watch This 78-Year-Old Woman Deadlift 275 Pounds Like It's Nothing

    Nora Langdon, age 78, shared her journey from retired grandma to record-breaking competitive powerlifter in an interview with Steve Harvey.

  • The Official Cosmo Ranking of All the Best New Bond Options

    Our ranking of the top contenders to take over as the next James Bond now that Daniel Craig is finished with the franchise. The One Direction alum has style for days, a fluid attitude that is beyond sexy, and, based on his turn in Dunkirk and what will probably be a very good performance in the upcoming Olivia Wilde movie, the chops to pull it off. If the next Bond absolutely haaad to be another traditionally attractive, white cis man, we could do a lot worse than Henry, whose acting talents were honestly wasted playing so-perfect-you're-low-key-boring Superman.

  • Here are the 9 Republicans who broke ranks and voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

    Many of the Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt of congress also voted to impeach former President Trump.

  • The Scene at the Netflix Walkout Rally to Protest Dave Chappelle’s Stand-Up Special (Exclusive Photos)

    Trans Netflix employees and activists took to the streets near the streamer's Hollywood office

  • Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 investigation: 'We owe it to the country'

    Member of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), details the latest developments in the Capitol riot probe as the House prepares to vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt. He tells Stephanie Ruhle the investigation and its outcomes represent "an early test of whether our democracy is recovering."

  • Divided Democrats see slow progress on Biden's social spending bill

    Brawling factions of the Democratic Party on Thursday worked feverishly toward agreement on a huge U.S. social spending bill, even as Senator Joe Manchin said there would not be a deal "anytime soon" on broad outlines of legislation that is a pillar of President Joe Biden's agenda. The warning from the key centrist lawmaker indicated that Democrats were still not close to agreeing on the size and contents of Biden's spending package. "This is not going to happen anytime soon," Manchin told reporters.