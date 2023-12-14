More single-parent transitional housing in Harrisburg
More single-parent transitional housing in Harrisburg
More single-parent transitional housing in Harrisburg
The average rate on the 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.95% from 7.03% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
The hottest toys for little ones are all here — snap up Legos, train sets, the newest character tie-ins and much more, many arriving by Christmas day!
Having a plan ready can help you avoid debt during Black Friday shopping — especially if you’re using a credit card.
Australia-based link-in-bio platform Linktree announced today that it has acquired competitor Koji from its parent company GoMeta for an undisclosed amount. Linktree said that Koji's link-in-bio product will shut down on January 31, 2024. The company is offering Koji users three months of Linktree's Pro plan as a trial.
Proton Mail finally has a native desktop app, rolling out now in beta for some users on Windows and MacOS. The encrypted email service has, of course, been available to desktop users since its inception nearly a decade ago -- first through the web, and latterly via a "bridge" that opened access to Proton Mail accounts through desktop clients such as Outlook, Thunderbird and Apple Mail. With a dedicated desktop app in tow, though, parent company Proton is cutting out the browser and bridge middleware to bypass intermediaries and serve end-to-end email encryption directly from its own clients.
Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market.
At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
There are significant changes for the 2024 Kia Sorento, but they're only applied to the gas-only versions. The hybrids get those updates for 2025.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
Advanced noise cancellation meets high-fidelity sound in these gift-ready headphones. Fans 'love the lightness' too!
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.
Allison Winn Scotch tackles teen parenting dilemmas — including how to handle social media.
Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.
Which underrated and under-appreciated gems will go off in Week 14? Scott Pianowski identifies some key sleepers with plausible upside.