'More like sisters': Family of mother, daughter killed in Austin shootings shares statement

Family and friends of the mother and daughter who were gunned down and killed in their home on Dec. 5 as part of a multicounty shooting rampage released a statement providing more insight into their relationship with each other.

Kathy Short, 56, and her daughter, Lauren Short, 30, were killed in the Circle C neighborhood in Southwest Austin the night of Dec. 5. Austin police believe Shane James Jr. is responsible for a series of shootings in the city that killed two other people and injured three people — a cyclist and two police officers — after traveling from the San Antonio area, where he is suspected of killing his parents in their home.

Kathy Short, left, and her daughter, Lauren Short, who were both killed in the home of Austral Loop last week, are pictured here in the summer of 2010.

"Lauren and Kathy were deeply beloved by all who knew them," the written statements shared with the American-Statesman said. "They shared a bond beyond that of most mothers and daughters, having built a relationship that was more like sisters or best friends. Like the other families affected by the events in Austin and San Antonio on Tuesday, we are absolutely devastated and sincerely appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from the community during this incredibly difficult time."

The family said a memorial will be held after the new year.

Police said they found James, a U.S. Army veteran, in the backyard of the Shorts' home after responding to a 911 call by the father, who saw someone kick in the door to the house on a security camera and told police his daughter and wife were home at the time.

Austin police later connected James to the other shootings and killings. Bexar County officials say James killed his parents, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James Sr., 56, and traveled to Austin. He is believed to have arrived first at Northeast Early College High School, where he allegedly shot and injured Sgt. Val Barnes, a 29-year veteran of the Austin school district police force.

Police say James then drove to a neighborhood in South Austin, where he shot and killed Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32, and Sabrina Rahman, 24, while she was pushing her 12-month-old child in a stroller. James then is believed to have made his way to the Circle C neighborhood, first shooting a cyclist on the Greenbelt and then going to the Shorts' house on Austral Loop.

A responding officer saw James exiting the house, and when confronted, James allegedly shot and injured the officer. He stole a car and later crashed during a police chase, officials said.

Police have not found a link between James and any of the victims, with the probable cause arrest affidavit stating that James had "minimal involvement" in Austin.

James has been charged with four counts of capital murder, two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and an undisclosed first-degree felony, in addition to three outstanding family violence misdemeanor charges he received in Bexar County nearly two years ago.

