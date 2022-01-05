🌱 More Snow Will Arrive Tonight + Soca Bounce Fitness Class​

Hey, people of Laurel! Alexis Goring here with the latest issue of the Laurel Daily.

According to Deb Belt, Patch reporter, another round of snow will arrive tonight. A winter weather advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service that will be in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.The storm may bring accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and up to 5 inches of snow in some isolated areas. According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest accumulations are expected to occur between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday, when snow may accumulate at a rate of 1 inch per hour. (Patch) According to Patch staff, Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in the U.S., but Coronavirus hospitalizations haven't risen as quickly. Hospital systems nationwide are feeling the stress from additional patients. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nationally, about 76 percent of all inpatient hospital beds were occupied as of Jan. 4, and about 16 percent of all beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19. (Laurel Patch) The first production Laurel Mill Playhouse put on since closing its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic was just what the theater company needed to return to normal. Lasting for about 70 minutes with a cast of 16, “World War II Christmas Play” is designed as a live radio show in the 1940s, according to director Maureen Rogers, allowing for minimal rehearsals and sparse set design. (Baltimore Sun: Subscription required) The Prince George’s Democratic Central Committee recently selected former County Councilmember Karen R. Toles to fill a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. Her name will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan who has the power to make the appointment official.Toles, a lawyer, will fill the District 25 seat. (WTOP)

Art Exhibition: Abstract Light by Jane Kell — With 18 big bold oils on canvas and 11 working sketches, British painter Jane Kell shares luminous formations in her newest collection called Abstract Light. This new body of work demonstrates the artist’s powerful shift to fully abstract washes of pigment. While nature informs her mind’s eye, Kell masterfully saturates the canvas, pushing hard on traditional boundaries to make her pieces at once real and abstract. Born to artist parents in northern England’s Yorkshire in 1963, Kell later earned a degree in Art History and Theory from Essex University. She started painting only a decade ago, after a London-based career in arts publishing and public relations. (1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Soca Bounce Fitness Class —Soca Bounce is a 45 min high-intensity, low impact cardio burn session utilizing Kangoo Jumps boots (boot rental included in class fee). In-studio and/or outdoor fitness classes are all choreographed to the ever growing genre of Soca and other Caribbean genres. The rebound boots are designed to absorb up to 80 percent of the pressure (impact) off your joints (hips, knees and back) while improving balance, core strength, and promoting an increase in metabolism and endurance. Current class schedule Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. in Upper Marlboro and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. in Bowie. To register, after payment text Okeemah your name, shoe size AND weight to 301-357-5388. (6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Family Storytime and Stuffed Animal Sleepover —Bring a stuffed animal friend to a special Storytime at the library in Maryland City at Russett. Gather inside the Community Meeting Room. Wear your pajamas if you like and enjoy a bedtime story before leaving your stuffed animal friend for a fun filled two-day extended sleepover at the library. Pick up your stuffed friend anytime this Saturday (Jan. 8) and see what mischief they got into while you were away!(6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven No. 7—Ligeti’s Concert Românesc, which draws from folk music he studied at the Folklore Institute of Bucharest, opens the program. Tracy Silverman elevates the electric violin in Adams’ The Dharma at Big Sur, a piece written specifically for him by Pulitzer Prize-winner John Adams. American conductor Ryan Bancroft leads the orchestra with Beethoven’s remarkable Seventh Symphony on the second half. For more information, visit www.BSOmusic.org or contact PatronSupport@BSOmusic.org or by phone at 410-783-8000 or toll free 1-877-276-1444. (8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Laurel City: Do you need help removing the snow from your house ? Text me at this number: (240) 708-9838 (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Woods: I need someone to shovel snow in the drive way and front of my place in Montpelier Woods . Please contact me. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Laurel Bowie: If anyone needs their driveway/sidewalk shoveled, feel free to contact me . I am in the Snowden Pond area! (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Maryland City West: Anyone in Maryland City able to help me finish shoveling my driveway and side walk? My husband has broken ribs and is unable to help. I will pay for this service, but I'm not looking to spend a lot of money. (Nextdoor)

