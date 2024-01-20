More snow causes more snarls for Spokane's morning commute

Jan. 19—From staff reports

Snow and bone-chilling cold will transition to rain and temperatures in the 30s this weekend.

Expect a light wintry mix and possibly freezing rain Saturday afternoon to switch to rain Saturday night, said Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.

He said light rain will continue on and off Sunday and throughout next week. Up to one-tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected Saturday, and another tenth Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s this weekend and early next week, with lows around freezing. That means slick roads are possible, especially in shady areas, Bodnar said.

Friday morning saw a light round of snow, according to the National Weather Service, and fog reaching from the the Spokane International Airport to downtown.

Bodnar said just over an inch fell Friday at the airport.

Up north, areas like Deer Park reported light snow falling around 4 a.m. In Spokane County, the Liberty, Freeman and Reardan-Edwall school districts delayed the start of school by two hours.

Multiple slide-offs on Interstate 90 Friday morning were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department's crews warned people to slow down and be patient so crews could continue to work the roads.

The city of Spokane issued an all-city plow on Wednesday, but most downtown streets still are not plowed.