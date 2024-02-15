More snow coming to Tri-State area Friday night

The Tri-State area could see another few inches of snow Friday night into Saturday.

But this time the snow is expected to be the fluffier type, not the heavy wet snow area residents saw Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Before the snow arrives, gusty winds are forecasted to continue through Thursday night.

The weather service issued a wind advisory, until 10 a.m. Friday, for several Pennsylvania counties, including Franklin and Fulton.

Gusts could reach up to 45 mph to 50 mph, said meteorologist John Bowen with the State College (Pa.) Forecast Office.

In Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, guests could reach upward of 20 mph to maybe 40 mph, said meteorologist Austin Mansfield with the Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office.

'End of life' bill heard in Maryland: ‘End-of-Life Option Act’ draws passionate testimony before Maryland Senate committee

How much snow should the Tri-State area expect?

Washington County and local West Virginia residents could see 3 to 4 inches of snow, Mansfield said. The worst case would be around 6 inches.

Add another inch if you're in the higher elevations of the Catoctin Mountains near northwest Frederick County, Md.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow Friday night through Saturday morning, Feb. 16-17, 2024.

In southern Franklin County, folks could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, Bowen said.

The snow could arrive around 7 p.m. Friday and be mostly done by around sunrise Saturday. There could be lingering flurries after that on Saturday morning.

"As always with snow there comes that inherent slippery risk on roadways and definitely on overpasses as you get some of that snow melting as cars drive over it and (it's) refreezing with the cold," Bowen said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: More snow expected Friday night in Hagerstown region