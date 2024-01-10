More snow, dangerous wind chills in the forecast for Sioux Falls

Significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills are in the forecast for Sioux Falls, according to the National Weather Service.

Another winter storm system is expected to affect the area from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, with snowfall amounts between 1-3 inches currently being forecast for Sioux Falls.

Frost covers Sioux Falls as cold sets in following the week’s snowfall on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Jim Murray, a meteorologist with NWS Sioux Falls, said there had been recent changes in weather models showing the storm shifting north, meaning potentially higher snowfall totals for the area.

"It was a surprise to us, too," Murray said. Much of southeastern South Dakota, including Minnehaha County, will be under a winter storm watch from noon Jan. 11 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12.

A NWS weather briefing Wednesday afternoon shows another possibility if the storm continues to shift north, with Sioux Falls potentially seeing between 8-12 inches of snow instead. But Murray said that's "a lower probability event, worst-case scenario," adding the chances of that happening were currently less than 10%.

Still, he recommended keeping an eye on the forecast as the storm's track becomes more clear.

Strong winds throughout Friday and Saturday will mean that snow, in addition to the more than 11 inches that's fallen throughout the city since early Monday, is likely to blow around, creating challenging driving conditions.

Those same winds will also contribute to bitterly cold temperatures through the weekend, with wind chills of -16 forecast on Thursday evening that could drop even further to -39 during parts of Sunday and Monday.

