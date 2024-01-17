More snow is in the forecast for central Pa. See how much could fall on Friday.

Another snowstorm is heading for south-central Pennsylvania that could deliver 1 to 3 inches.

The snow is predicted to arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday evening, said Tom Kines, AccuWeather.com meteorologist.

Travel is expected to be slippery by the afternoon and evening commute, he said.

The National Weather Service is calling for 1 to 2 inches for both York and Lebanon counties, meteorologist Sonya Lewis said.

At least one school district is already warning that schedules could be impacted. Dover Area School District is asking parents to be prepared for a possible Flexible Instruction Day or a 2-hour delay on Friday, according to a Facebook post. If the district calls for a 2-hour delay and then has to close, it will become a traditional snow day.

The snow comes after several inches fell Monday into Tuesday earlier in the week.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to remain in the 20s to lower 30s, but more mild air is predicted to arrive next week when the mercury could reach into the 40s, Kines said.

How much snow fell in Adams, Lebanon and York counties

About 4.1 inches of snow fell near McSherrystown in Adams County, and 3.5 inches fell in Lebanon in Lebanon County during the storm on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's how much fell in York County:

Shrewsbury: 4.5 inches

Near Spring Grove: 4.1 inches

Wrightsville: 4 inches

Felton: 3.6 inches

Loganville: 3 inches

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central Pa. could pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday into Friday: AccuWeather