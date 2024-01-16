More snow Friday? Weather forecast shows new winter storm could hit NYC

NEW YORK - Fresh off the heels of measurable snow finally hitting NYC, the Tri-State area is likely to see another round of powdery and cold winter weather.

The potential for more snowfall accumulation is likely early Friday morning into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, as another low-pressure system from the south travels up the coast.

First, however, NY, NJ and CT need to brace for frigid cold.

When could we see snow again? Timeline of events

Wednesday: Despite clear skies, temperatures are freezing, with a high near 29 and a low near 21.

Wednesday Night's Wind Chill - National Weather Service

Thursday: Cold temperatures remain, with a high near 32. Clouds will fill skies as temperatures linger around 31 after nightfall.

Friday at 1 a.m.: Snow could start to develop around this time.

Friday: Light snow is expected to fall throughout the day and into the night. Snowfall amounts and rates largely depend on the "track and intensity of the low-pressure system," the NWS said.

There is a 10 to 30% chance of snow accumulation exceeding 3 inches in New York City. At the moment, the NWS projects about 1.7 inches of snowfall in New York City, with higher projections on Long Island and lower projections inland.

On the high end, NYC could see as much as 4 inches of additional snowfall, but inversely, low-end amounts show no additional snowfall at all.

"At this time, this looks to be a prolonged light snow event," the agency wrote in a Monday advisory. More clarity is expected within the next 36 hours, NSW wrote Tuesday night.

Saturday: If the area sees snow accumulation, it will certainly stick. NYC is expecting a blustery high of 26 and lows in the teens as the coldest airmass of the season arrives.

Saturday Night's Wind Chill - National Weather Service

Tuesday's snow totals

The record snowless streak has finally ended after more than 700 days in New York City. Tuesday was the first time the city has picked up an inch of snow or more in a calendar day in nearly two years.

The highest snow total so far has been reported at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey. The airport has received 2.1 inches of snow.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) picked up 2 inches, and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) received 1.9 inches of snow.

Behind that, New York City's Central Park reported 1.6 inches of snow.

Islip, Long Island, also received 2.1 inches of snow. And Bridgeport, Connecticut, also picked up 2 inches.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.