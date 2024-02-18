Is more snow headed to the Columbus area? Here's what the National Weather Service says

Feb 17, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A cyclist rides through the snow at Franklin Park. Several inches fell overnight blanketing the Greater Columbus Area.

After the Columbus area was blanketed with several inches of snow Friday, the region may avoid more winter weather —for now at least.

Temperatures will remain cool in the Columbus area on Sunday, with a predicted high of 37 degrees. But, a cooler start to the week will give way to warmer weather, forecasts from the National Weather Service show.

Although parts of central Ohio received 4.5 inches or more of snow to end the week, they won't likely get any in the next several days.

Temperatures are expected to steadily climb for most of the week, reaching 41 degrees Monday and 47 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Then on Wednesday, central Ohioans will be treated to a return of spring-like weather, as temperatures are forecast to reach 54 degrees.

The temperature will hit a high of 53 degrees on Thursday, though rain could dampen any outdoor plans with the chance of precipitation reaching 50% in Columbus on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are forecast to dip back down into 40s to end the week in central Ohio.

Despite the warm February weather, Columbus will still be several degrees away from reaching its record warmest day of 73 degrees set on Feb. 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will Columbus get more snow? What NWS forecast says to expect