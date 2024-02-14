More snow in NYC? 2 storm threats this week could produce winter weather

NEW YORK CITY - Another series of quick-hitting storms in NYC is expected to bring more snow across parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new chance for winter weather comes fresh off the heels of Tuesday's event that dropped several inches of snow across parts of NY, NJ and CT.

Here's everything you need to know about the two snow chances this week, including Thursday's clipper system and this weekend's storm with "a little more kick to it."

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. through Sunday. (FOX Weather)

Timeline: Will it snow Thursday in NYC?

Thursday night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Chance of precipitation: 40%.

This image shows the FOX Weather forecast on Thursday night. (FOX Weather)

"Looks like those showers will pass mostly to our north, but there will be a quick hit that may at least dampen down the roadways, make for some slick spots come Friday morning," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Northern portions of New York state may end up seeing the highest snowfall totals.

Timeline: Second storm being watched

Friday night

Increasing clouds, with low temperatures around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation: 40%.

"Late Friday into Saturday, there's the next area of low pressure, which passes to the south. Almost acts like a coastal low, bringing a quick little round of snow at that time as well," Woods said.

Saturday

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack showing snow in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-30s. There's a 50% chance of snow before 1 p.m.

"Early Saturday we got a quick little morning snow shower possibility," Woods said. "That one may give us some accumulation, albeit on the minor side, maybe a couple, 2–3 inches."

According to the FOX Weather Center, from Friday night into Saturday, the storm will cross the Appalachians and slide off the mid-Atlantic coast, but not before bringing snow to cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City south through Washington.

How much snow fell Tuesday? Totals for NYC area

The New York City area saw several inches of snow after a major winter storm impacted parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Click HERE to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Mid-winter weather outlook: ‘6 more weeks’ of winter

FOX 5 NY’s Nick Gregory said the NYC area has the potential for several more inches of snow, according to his mid-winter forecast.

Winter snowfall forecast.

Only one or two decent storms will help us reach the projected total, and Nick forecasts that February will provide the perfect conditions for winter storm development.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

"I think winter will be prolonged here, and I do think that we'll probably have a good surge of cold weather coming in the middle part of February, [creating the potential for a snow storm or two," Nick said.

FOX Weather's Aaron Barker helped contribute to this report.