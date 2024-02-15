More snow? Several inches of snow expected this weekend. What to know

Don't stash away the boots, shovels and snow-melting salt just yet. Another round of snow is expected to start the weekend.

"Clouds will increase late Friday afternoon into Friday night, and we're tracking a system moving in Friday night through Saturday morning," said Joe DiSilva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "There's high chance of accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow widespread throughout Bucks County.

"We are expecting that system to move out of here by Saturday morning, and beyond that, it looks pretty dry."

DiSilva also said temperatures through the weekend will be about five degrees below average.

Here's what to know about this weekend's weather, with a look forward to next week.

Uneventful Friday morning leads to possible snow later; turbulent weather to follow

DiSilva said that a few regions across the Delaware Valley may see scattered snow showers as early as Thursday evening, but that system will push through quickly. Then, some cold air moves in Friday before the possible snow.

Friday's high will be around 42 degrees.

"As the cold front moves off to the east, winds will become elevated at times, gusting up to 40-45 mph through the first half of Friday," DiSilva said. "Otherwise, Friday looks mostly dry, with clear skies for the first half of the day" before the storm pattern moves in.

On the whole, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 30s.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is forecasting another round of snow for the Delaware Valley. There may be some snow accumulation, beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service posted an alert Thursday morning on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the incoming snow and changing weather pattern:

Good morning! Today will be generally dry, but a weak clipper system will pass tonight, bringing a few rain and snow showers and some strong gusty winds. After a brief lull later Friday, another low pressure likely brings accumulating snow to the region for Friday night. pic.twitter.com/q84LAPsMLU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 15, 2024

Sunday will be mostly sunny but breezy, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunshine on Presidents Day; temperatures will be seasonal

Presidents Day will be mostly sunny, with temperatures nearing 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the high 40s.

And more of the same is in store for Wednesday, as it will be partly sunny with temperatures around 51 degrees.

DiSilva said the weather service is tracking the possibility of a storm arriving late next week, but it's too early to provide any forecasts.

