More snow, severe cold on the way for central Iowa ― and then, some relief

More snow is on the way to add to the 20-plus inches already blanketing central Iowa.

The National Weather Service says occasionally heavy snow will begin early Thursday afternoon, accumulating 2 to 3 inches, with breezy condition dropping wind chills down to zero and making driving hazardous.

More could come later in the evening, as a new cold wave drops temperatures below zero and wind chill pushes as low as minus 25 degrees.

Justin Adamson clears snow from the sidewalk near First Christian Church on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Adel after a second round of snow blankets the area following Friday's storm.

The snowfall will taper off early Friday, said Brooke Hagenhoff, a weather service meteorologist in Des Moines. Some areas can expect up to 4 inches of snow.

“It’s going to be a really light, fluffy, dry snow, which will be highly susceptible to blowing around,” Hagenhoff said.

The overnight low Friday into Saturday will drop to minus 17 degrees.

Warming trend to follow latest cold blast

Another cold day is in store Saturday, with a high barely above zero and a low of about -13 degrees.

That’s the bad news. Now for the more encouraging part of the outlook. Sunday begins a warming trend, with highs in the mid-20s, and Monday will bring the first above-freezing temperatures since Jan. 8, when Des Moines recorded a high of36 degrees. The high will be in the mid-30s, and Tuesday’s forecast is similar.

Both days there will be a chance of precipitation ― the liquid kind.

New wind speed, chill data from blizzard

Looking back at the storms that moved through Iowa over the past two weeks, the weather service posted top wind speeds recorded in the Jan. 12 and 13 blizzard. Ogden and Ames experienced gusts of 53 mph. Sheffield had one reach 51 mph. At Des Moines International Airport, the strongest gust was measured at 48 mph.

In addition, it posted new wind chill figures showing Sheffield was the coldest place in the state, at minus 52 degrees, exceeding the -51 recorded in Pocahontas, West Bend and Williams.

