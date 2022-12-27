Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

60
CAROLYN THOMPSON
·3 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.

Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27, along with at least seven suburban fatalities. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather.

The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) more snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. It is the second-largest city in New York, with about 275,000 residents.

While Tuesday's forecast was nothing like the massive storm that dropped over 4 feet of snow in some places starting Friday, “any additional snowfall that Buffalo may continue to have today is going to be impactful,” said lead forecaster Bob Oravec.

“The biggest impact is going to be how it hinders the removal of the previous snowfall,” he said.

The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least an additional two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country, and power outages in communities from Maine to Washington state.

On the Rosebud Sioux Tribe's reservation in South Dakota, there were plans to use snowmobiles Tuesday to reach residents after food boxes were delivered by helicopter and trucks over the weekend, the tribe said.

In Buffalo, the dead were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises. County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” even for an area known for heavy snow.

The winter blast stranded some people in cars for days, shuttered the city’s airport and left some residents shivering without heat.

Trisha LoGrasso and her family were still huddled around a space heater in a makeshift hut in her Buffalo living room Monday. She was without heat because of a gas leak, the temperature inside the home was 42 degrees (5.5 Celsius), and burst pipes left her with no running water.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is the worst storm I’ve ever seen,” said LoGrasso, 48.

President Joe Biden offered federal assistance Monday to New York, while Gov. Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo, her hometown, and called the blizzard “one for the ages.” Almost every fire truck in the city became stranded Saturday, she said.

Hochul, a Democrat, noted the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another historic snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 95.4 inches (242 centimeters) the area normally sees in an entire winter season.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches (1.25 meters) at 10 a.m. Monday. Officials say the airport will be shut through Wednesday morning.

Nearly 2,900 domestic and international U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as of about 10 a.m. Eastern time, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid the winter storm. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights, but Southwest was by far the leader.

___

Associated Press journalist Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

    Here's how much snow has fallen in your area so far.

  • Retirees Are One Reason the Fed Has Given Up on a Big Worker Rebound

    Alice Lieberman had planned to work for a few more years as a schoolteacher before the pandemic hit, but the transition to hybrid instruction did not come easily for her. She retired in summer 2021. Her husband, Howard Lieberman, started to wind down his consulting business around the same time. If Alice Lieberman was done working, Howard Lieberman wanted to be free, too, so that the pair could take camping trips and volunteer. The Liebermans, both 69, are one example of a trend that is quietly

  • Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership

    It’s crunch time for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Members of Congress departed Washington on Friday with the group of House Republicans voicing opposition to McCarthy for Speaker showing no signs of wavering, setting up a dramatic Jan. 3 Speaker’s vote — or series of votes — on the first day of the 118th Congress. McCarthy…

  • Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album

    The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday. “I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," Bryan wrote, cautioning that he didn't have control of ticket prices for festivals he'll play.

  • Blizzard kills 13 in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S

    A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days. At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a sprawling storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region on Friday. Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie in western New York, as numbing cold and heavy "lake-effect" snow - the result of frigid air moving over warmer lake waters - persisted through the holiday weekend.

  • U.S. FDA weighs regulating cannabis compound CBD in food, supplements - WSJ

    After weighing the evidence on the compound's safety, the FDA will decide within months how to regulate legal cannabis and whether that will require new agency rules or new legislation from Congress, according to the report. Cannabis products, excluding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC's Epidiolex, are illegal at the federal level in the United States, although some states allow their use. The agency wants to know if CBD can be safely eaten every day for a long period or during pregnancy amid concerns about future fertility, Patrick Cournoyer, who heads the FDA office developing the agency's cannabis strategy, told WSJ.

  • Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’

    Democrats are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign his newly won Long Island House seat after the incoming lawmaker admitted to lying about about his professional and educational background. “GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress,”…

  • Kayakers hailed as heroes for helping to rescue pilot from icy creek

    Three kayakers are being hailed as heroes after helping rescue a pilot whose single-engine plane crashed Monday into an icy creek in Maryland, officials said.

  • Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

    Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

  • Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

    The filings, appearing on a U.S. federal holiday, prompted some news outlets including Britain's Sky News to report that Pence had filed to run for president, and the link to the website was circulated by several users on Twitter. O'Malley, who was press secretary for Pence when he was vice president, tweeted "Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today" and later confirmed to Reuters that he is an adviser to Pence.

  • 'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight say hospitals are 'overwhelmed'

    In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account reflects similar testimony from medical staff across China who are scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its previously strict COVID policies this month was followed by a nationwide wave of infections.

  • Four substations attacked in Washington state

    Four electricity substations in the Tacoma, Washington, area were attacked Sunday, affecting thousands of customers, authorities said.

  • The It List: Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair reveals all in new doc, TLC explores most recent developments surrounding Hillsong Church, ring in 2023 with Miley Cyrus and all the best in pop culture the week of Dec. 26, 2022

    Here are our pop culture picks for Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • Shelby, One of the Senate's Last Big Spenders, 'Got Everything' for Alabama

    SHELBY POINT, Ala. — For the first time in years, there are signs of dramatic transformation on the banks of the Mobile River. The waterway is dug wider and deeper by the day. Mobile’s airport will soon move in. And sitting watch from the waterfront is a 3-foot bronze bust of the man who brought home the money to finance it: Sen. Richard C. Shelby. Determined to the point of obsession to harness the potential of Alabama’s only seaport, Shelby, who has served in Congress for more than four decade

  • Chargers clinch a playoff berth against lifeless Colts led by rusty Nick Foles

    The Chargers are going to the playoffs. The Colts just want the season to end.

  • Russell Wilson’s disastrous first year in Denver could raise red flags in new era of offseason QB movement

    Wilson's underperformance is a big factor in Nathaniel Hackett getting fired, and with Deshaun Watson also off to a rough start in Cleveland, teams might be more cautious about what they give up going forward.

  • California police arrest suspect in anti-Asian hate incidents over the holiday weekend

    An arrest has been made following an incident of anti-Asian hate that occurred in California's East Bay over the Christmas holiday weekend. San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson announced the arrest of suspect Jordan Douglas Krah in a tweet Monday evening. Krah, a Denver, Colorado resident, is facing hate crime charges and is currently in custody at Martinez Detention Facility in Martinez, California, the chief said.

  • Unusual winter phenomenon happening now beneath U.P.'s Tahquamenon Falls

    Amid the churning waters beneath Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stacks of pancakes are forming. Ice pancakes.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, status in doubt for Week 17 vs. Patriots

    Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this year with a concussion as well.

  • The Last Holdouts

    Bitsy Cherry had been bracing for the question ever since most of the members of a board game group that had started meeting online during the pandemic began attending in-person meetings a few months ago. Like many of the dwindling group of Americans still taking precautions such as masking indoors and limiting face-to-face interactions, Cherry, who uses gender-neutral courtesy titles and pronouns, had been fielding nudges to return to pre-COVID routines from all corners. Doctors’ offices that h