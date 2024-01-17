More snow on tap for Mass.: Expected totals, timeline for arrival, travel impacts

There will be two more chances for snow in Massachusetts leading into the weekend after a mix of wintry weather snarled travel across the Bay State on Tuesday.

Snow, ice, and rain froze overnight Wednesday as temperatures plummeted and wind chills dipped into the single digits. That bitter cold will stick around through the end of the weekend.

“Brace yourself! Wind chills in the single digits are back,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in a post on X.

According to Spear, as the chill grips the region, the next chance for snow will be Thursday, but it’ll be a “low-impact” system.

A coating to about half an inch of snow is possible for parts of the state.

“Because it’s going to be so cold, if we do get flurries, they’ll easily stick to untreated surfaces,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Right now, the best chance for that will be central and western Massachusetts, but I don’t want to rule out some flurries into the MetroWest.”

“Moderate-impact” snow will follow for the Friday afternoon and evening commute, with up to 3 inches of snow expected in some areas.

“It will be kind of like what we had yesterday [Tuesday] but it’s not going to be as long-lasting,” Spear said. “I think we’re looking at Friday afternoon and Friday night for about 1-3 inches of snow south of the Mass. Pike. North of that we’re looking at about a coating to an inch of snow.”

While the snow will be on the lighter side, travel during the Friday commute home could still be tricky.

Flurries may produce a patchy coating to 1/2" THURSDAY - low impact.

This is a map for FRIDAY snowfall - moderate impact to the PM commute.@boston25 #mawx #newengland #snow pic.twitter.com/JrzrBsaCrq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 17, 2024

Arctic air will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s. There will also be sub-zero wind chills in the mornings.

To stay up to date with the latest weather developments, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW