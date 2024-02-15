More snow on tap for Massachusetts: Latest timeline, expected totals, maps

Another winter storm will move through Massachusetts ahead of the weekend, bringing with it the potential for up to three inches of snow across much of the state.

The storm will move in Thursday night and persist through early Friday morning, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“It’s a fast-moving, weaker, clipper-type system,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “This is not a ton of snow and it’s not going to impact you to a huge extent because it’s falling when you’re probably already home, after dinnertime, and getting ready for bed tonight. But still you’re going to have to clean it up tomorrow morning.”

Snow will arrive around 8 PM and end by 3 AM Friday. Most of this falls after dinner & while you sleep. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland #snow #snowmap pic.twitter.com/oqhkLw2XFv — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 15, 2024

TIMELINE

First snowflakes start to fly around 8 p.m. Thursday

Most snow falls between 8 p.m. and midnight

Still a decent clip of snow after midnight

Snow over and done by 2 or 3 a.m.

EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS

Southeastern Massachusetts (including Cape and Islands) -- Less than 1 inch of snow

North and west of I-95 -- 1-2 inches locally

North of Mass. Pike -- Maximum snow reports of 3 inches

TRAVEL FORECAST

Thursday 5 p.m. -- SMOOTH

Thursday 10 p.m. -- SLOW

Friday 5 a.m. -- SOME DELAYS

Friday 5 p.m. -- SMOOTH

LATEST MAP

After this latest storm pushes out, blustery conditions will linger through Friday. Wind advisories will be in effect for the Cape, Islands, and central and western Massachusetts due to expected gusts of 50-55 mph.

A nor’easter that moved through on Tuesday dropped more than 9 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

