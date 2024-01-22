More snow is on the way. How much will Rochester get?

The Rochester region has become a wintry wonderland, with at least a dusting of snow - often more - covering the ground daily so far this month.

And another blast of wintry weather is expected Tuesday - with around an inch of snow expected in the Rochester region - before some milder weather settles in mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Snow is likely on Tuesday, starting late morning and falling off and on throughout the day before mixing with sleet Tuesday evening and potentially changing to rain late Tuesday as the temperature is predicted to rise, said Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Kelly.

How much snow will Rochester NY get?

Much of the Rochester region should expect around an inch of snow, with 1 to 2 inches predicted to fall on Tuesday in Genesee County and the northern Finger Lakes, Kelly said.

How much snow did Rochester NY get?

Lake Ontario has areas near the shore that has frozen due to temperatures being 20 degrees and lower for the past week. Chunks of ice hit the shore at Hamlin Beach State Park in Hamlin, NY on Jan. 17, 2024.

The additional snow follows a snowy weekend in the Rochester region. Between Friday and Sunday night 10.8 inches of snow fell at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, according to the Weather Service. To date this winter, 32.9 inches of snow has fallen in Rochester, with roughly a third of that snow falling this past weekend.

Winter warm up expected this week in Rochester NY

Western New York is also looking toward warmer temperatures this week, with predicted highs in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday before rising to the mid-40s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, Kelly said.

The normal high in Rochester in mid-January is 33 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: How much snow will we get this week?