More snow? Wichita could see flurries ahead of ‘gradual warming trend’

A mild cold front, at least for February standards, will creep into Kansas and Wichita on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday is expected to have a high of 50 around midnight before the cold front arrives. It will get colder overnight.

Along I-70, a dusting of snow to potentially an inch is expected to fall between 3-4 a.m. and last until around 10 a.m., leaving the potential for some concerns about road conditions.

Wichita could see some flurries or light snow between 8-11 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist James Cuellar said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wichita could also see some gusts in the 20s and 30s during the morning, the Wichita meteorologist said.

“For February cold snap it’s pretty benign but it will be a little bit uncomfortable outside,” he said.

Temperatures will be around the 30s through Friday; they will be close to 20 early Saturday before starting a “gradual warming trend,” he said.

Saturday is expected to have a high in the 40s, Sunday in the 50s, Monday may get close to 60 and Tuesday could get close to 70.

The normal average this time of year is highs around 50 and lows in the upper 20s. However, he said, this is the time when those average numbers start to creep up each day.