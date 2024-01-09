More snow, wind gusts Tuesday evening could create hazardous conditions for central Wisconsin drivers

As this season's biggest snowstorm so far continued Tuesday afternoon, officials said they did see some weather-related crashes throughout the day and urged drivers to slow down and be aware of weather conditions.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Office, which covers Marathon, Portage and Wood counties in central Wisconsin and 15 other counties, did respond to crashes and vehicles that went off the roads because of weather, State Patrol Sgt. Timothy Westphal said.

"Many times, we see, in times of inclement weather, excessive speed and driving space too close for conditions," Westphal said.

The call volumes in Marathon County were higher Tuesday, but nothing that would be out of the ordinary for the weather conditions, Marathon County Sheriff's Lt. Cory Gladden said. Drivers seemed to slow down and use extra caution with the weather, he said.

"It turned out to be a good day, " Gladden said. "People really responded well."

As the snow continued Tuesday afternoon, Westphal encouraged drivers to slow down on snow-covered and slippery roads. Speed limits are for ideal conditions, but state law requires drivers to go a reasonable and prudent speed, Westphal said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning or storm advisory for much of central Wisconsin that continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is expected to continue into the evening with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph, according to the weather service. Blowing snow could reduce visibility for drivers and create hazardous conditions. Some freezing rain also is possible for parts of northcentral Wisconsin where there will be less snow, according to the weather service.

There were not a lot of problems in Wood County Tuesday morning, Wood County Sheriff's Lt. Charles Hoogesteger said. The county had one crash in the Saratoga area Tuesday morning, he said. Hoogesteger said he drove from Wisconsin Rapids to Pittsville about mid-day Tuesday and roads were wet and in good driving condition.

"The Highway Department has gotten out there ahead of time and gotten salt or brine down on the roads, " Hoogesteger said.

Hoogesteger recommended drivers use caution Tuesday evening, be aware of road conditions and slow down, if needed.

Gladden recommended people who needed to go out Tuesday night use extra caution, make sure headlights are on and allow extra time to get to their destination.

"Conditions are pretty volatile and you never know what you're going to get," Gladden said.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Central Wisconsin drivers urged to slow down as snowstorm continues