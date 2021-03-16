More snow? Winter's next punch to blanket Four Corners, Plains

1 / 6

More snow? Winter's next punch to blanket Four Corners, Plains

Renee Duff
·3 min read

Snowfall in the forecast may not be exactly what some residents of the Four Corners and Plains states want to hear following the weekend's crushing snowstorm. This time, the wintry weather will be a quick hitter and likely spare the big cities that were buried beneath feet of snow, forecasters say.

A storm that swept through California with soaking rain, thunderstorms and hail at the beginning of the week will cruise along at a fast pace through Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico into Tuesday night, before sweeping across the central and southern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

The storm will tap into just enough cold air to lay a path of accumulating snowfall in its wake.

While some of the highest snowfall totals will be reserved for the mountainous areas, even lower elevations of the central and southern Plains can receive enough snow for slushy and slippery travel.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Snow had already begun in Flagstaff, Arizona, early Tuesday morning, and by day's end, between 1-3 inches of fresh powder could accumulate in the area. Flagstaff is running well above average in terms of snowfall so far this month, picking up an inch more than its March average of 20.7 inches in the first 15 days of the month alone.

Even higher snowfall totals are expected farther east, including along Interstate 25 near the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Raton Pass in New Mexico could turn particularly troublesome and even dangerous for drivers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as heavy snow falls and strong winds whip visibility to near zero at times. Four to 8 inches of snow could pile up in the area, according to forecasters.

The gusty winds, blowing up to 60 mph at times, can cause extensive blowing and drifting snow.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, which received snowfall on the lower end of the weekend storm, relatively speaking, can pick up a fresh coating to an inch or two Tuesday night, leaving roadway conditions a bit slippery for the Wednesday morning commute.

Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, may escape with no more than a stray flurry as the storm passes by much farther south than its predecessor.

The storm's quick movement will allow conditions to improve rapidly from west to east across the Four Corners states with snow and wind diminishing at midweek.

By this point, however, wind-swept snow will be whipping through the southern Plains, including places such as Amarillo, Texas; Guymon, Oklahoma; and Dodge City, Kansas, making for a difficult drive to work and school Wednesday morning.

A swath of 3-6 inches of snow can target a narrow corridor of the southern Plains, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches possible throughout the storm's journey from the mountains to the lower elevations.

Beyond the southern Plains, the amount of cold air still available on the northwestern side of the storm remains somewhat in question heading into Wednesday night and Thursday. At this point, AccuWeather meteorologists cannot rule out the potential for rain to change over to snow and accumulate a slushy coating to a few inches from portions of northeastern Kansas to northern Missouri and southern Iowa during this time frame.

The storm could even bring another wintry hit to the Northeast late this week, just prior to the official start of spring. In addition, the storm is likely to be responsible for unleashing a multi-day severe weather and tornado outbreak across the South.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Recommended Stories

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies now heads to the Midwest

    The historic snowstorm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains heads to the Midwest as thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • Strong winter storm wallops Rockies, Great Plains

    A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

  • Denver digging out from weekend snowstorm

    A powerful late winter snowstorm has dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. (March 15)

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

    The historic snowstorm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains is heading to the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Parts of Grand Canyon will be visible for first time in decades. Experts explain why

    A “spring disturbance” is happening on the Colorado River.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • How Much Is Coach Mark Few Worth?

    Mark Few has spent his entire coaching career, to date, at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, starting out as a graduate assistant in 1989 and moving up to assistant coach in 1990. In 1999, he...

  • Oprah 'Interviews' Major Biden on White House Biting Incident

    In a cold open for&nbsp;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,&nbsp;Champ and Major Biden sit down with Oprah. (OK, not really.)

  • Delta (DAL) Aims to Boost Connectivity by Adding Routes

    The city of Anchorage will be the greatest beneficiary of Delta's (DAL) plan to expand service to Alaska this summer.

  • Major severe weather outbreak expected this week

    Meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the threat, which includes the potential for strong tornadoes later this week.

  • Push to prevent next meat shortage hits big obstacle

    Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants. Like shortages of protective clothing for health care workers, hospital equipment and even toilet paper, the reality of empty meat counters was a shock to many Americans unaccustomed to scarcities. The meat industry has been consolidating for decades, and 80% or more of meat is slaughtered by just a few companies, whose operations were crippled last year when the virus began spreading among workers.

  • Report: Bengals tried to reunite with Kevin Zeitler in free agency

    The Cincinnati Bengals tried to sign Kevin Zeitler in free agency.

  • Colts free agent DE Denico Autry to sign with Titans

    Autry is headed to the Titans.

  • 'No doubt' Britain will be hit by third wave of coronavirus infections in autumn

    There is “no doubt” that Britain will be hit by a third wave of coronavirus infections this autumn, the UK’s statistics chief has said, as he warned of stark regional disparities in antibody rates. Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlighted that some regions boast double the proportion of people with antibodies than others. His intervention on Sunday came after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter. The Prime Minister faces competing pressures from the scientific community, which urges caution, and his lockdown-sceptic backbench MPs, who have called for the roadmap out of lockdown to be accelerated in light of falling hospitalisation and death rates as the jab rollout continues. Prof Diamond sidestepped the question of whether society should open up faster, declaring it a matter for policy makers. The statistician, who sits on the Sage committee that advises ministers, said the “message is good” in England, where virus rates appear to be at 0.37 percent of the population, a level last seen in September. He warned, however, that “there’s a way to go” before cases decline to 0.04 per cent, the low level seen last summer. Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout.

  • Dangerous winter storm pummels western U.S.

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.The National Weather Service said 3 feet or more of snow was expected to fall in high-altitude areas, and blizzard warnings due to high winds were in effect for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Cheyenne, about 26 inches of snow had fallen by noon, according to the National Weather Service, setting a new two-day record for the city. More than 57,000 customers were without power in Colorado, according to an outage tracker maintained by utility Xcel Energy. Interstates 70 and 25, Colorado's main roadways, were shut down as of Sunday afternoon. Interstate 80, which runs east-west across Wyoming, was also closed. The system bringing blizzards to the Rockies was also responsible for severe thunderstorms in Texas, including reports of multiple tornadoes on Saturday. No deaths were reported.

  • Chris Pérez Celebrates Selena's Lifetime Achievement Grammy: "She'd Be So Honored and Happy"

    Chris Pérez is continuing to keep Selena Quintanilla's legacy alive. The guitarist shared a sweet message on Instagram before his late wife was posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night.

  • Contender or pretender: It is time to take notice of the Wild

    They're suddenly one of the NHL's most exciting teams and should qualify for the playoffs.

  • Report: Bills show interest in pending free agent Denico Autry

    Included in the slew of moves the Bills made last week, the defensive end position was included. Mario Addison restructured his contract with the team. But Buffalo might not be stopping there. According to the Indy Star, the Bills are one of five ...

  • Capitol police officer suspended after anti-Semitic material found near work station

    A copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion was found near the officer's work area, authorities said.