More Sordid Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors Drop

MEGA/GC Images via Getty

Dozens of unidentified sources have come forward to claim actor Jonathan Majors has a history of violence.

On Thursday night, Rolling Stone released a bombshell report, citing “more than 40 people who have known Majors during his time in graduate school, his Hollywood career, and his romantic relationships.”

The sources alleged various disturbing details of abuse at the hands of the rising Hollywood star, including nine sources who claimed he allegedly strangled one woman he was dating, and was mentally and emotionally abusive with her. The woman, however, did not directly speak to Rolling Stone, though two sources added that while she tried to leave multiple times and even concocted an exit plan, she stayed in the relationship.

Another woman allegedly told friends that her relationship with Majors was “emotional torture.” A source the woman allegedly confided in added that there were moments of “near violence” where Majors would “get filled with rage” and say he “needed to hit something or punch a wall or something of that nature.”

The sources describe Majors as a “complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash” and who, most notably, allegedly abused two romantic partners—“one physically, both of them emotionally.”

Jonathan Majors Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victim

The allegations of physical, mental and emotional abuse date as far back as Majors’ time at Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama “and continued to the sets of his movies and TV shows, where production members raised concerns over his treatment of crew.”

“Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners,” Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, wrote in a statement. Majors “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence, or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

“It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one of the sources told Rolling Stone.

Jonathan Majors Axed From Multiple Projects Following Assault Charges

Additionally, character witnesses have criticized Majors’ legal team after they sent six alleged witness statements to Rolling Stone purportedly from people that Majors had dated or “been close with” in the past.

“Majors’ attorney noted in his statement that Rolling Stone ‘was provided statements from Mr. Majors’s actual past romantic partners attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges, but Rolling Stone purposefully ignored those facts and red flags and published the false charges anyway.’”

Rolling Stone rebutted that, claiming it had reached out to all six people, three of whom “say they never gave Majors’ team permission to release such statements. Another woman declined to share the statement credited to her by Majors’ team, saying it was pre-written, not truthful, and that she had never approved of its release.” One did not respond to a request for comment.

Just one woman, whom Majors dated between the ages of 13 and 18, consented to going public. Haley Carter described Majors as “sweet, kind and gentle,” and said that “he is exactly the opposite of what these allegations say. Jonathan is the most self-controlled, disciplined, well-mannered person I know. We all call him ‘the peacekeeper.’ He is not violent in any way.”

An investigation by The New York Times on Thursday into a domestic violence incident in March this year revealed that the New York Police Department claimed there is probable cause to arrest Majors’ accuser in the case.

The criminal case into the initial accuser remains open but no other arrests have been made. The case will go to trial Aug. 3.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.