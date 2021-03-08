More sports books launching online casinos in the U.S.

WAYNE PARRY
·1 min read

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Companies that are well-known for conducting online sports betting are branching out into the online casino business.

The latest such deal was announced Monday when FanDuel and Boyd Gaming Corp. said they would launch online casino operations using an iconic gambling brand from years gone by.

The companies will operate Stardust-themed online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania later this year, pending regulatory approval in both states.

FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd's Stardust brand, and will launch a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania.

A single Stardust Casino app will be available in both states.

“For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip," said Keith Smith, president of Boyd Gaming. “And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever.”

All the games that were available under Betfair will continue to be available under the new brand.

The move was the latest among prominent online sports books to move into the online casino arena, an area of gambling that had been growing quickly even before the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic further boosted online winnings from customers unwilling to visit a casino in person.

According to the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Michigan; William Hill has an online casino operation in Michigan, and PointsBet has plans for online casinos in New Jersey and Michigan.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • Atari Setting Up Crypto Casino to Tap Into Nostalgia and NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.The casino, developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain, will include Atari-themed games and Atari non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency. The companies expect to see bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to their joint statement.The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.Casinos on the blockchain have attracted a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm, with crypto fans seeing them as the future of gambling and conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on networks like Justin Sun’s Tron. NFTs have risen to wider popularity in recent months as an alternative investment vehicle, marking pieces of digital art as unique and trading on the expectation that enforced scarcity will make them more valuable over time.Read more: The NFT Phenomenon Is for Real: Leonid BershidskyChesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency-related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s, but the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.(Updates with additional details from announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • High Times To Buy California Dispensary Desert's Finest For $6.2M

    Hightimes Holding Corp., the media and events company known for its cannabis publication High Times, will buy a cannabis dispensary Desert’s Finest in a $6.2 million deal. Out of those $6.2 million, around $5.35 million will be in the form of convertible debt, projected to close in the following three months. Under the deal, Desert’s Finest will keep its current employees but will be restyled as High TimesTMMarket, upon the completion of the transaction. Under this acquisition, High Times’s other assets in the same area would benefit from a new distribution license. The new dispensary is located in Desert Hot Springs, California, therefore extending the company’s delivery service offering. At the moment, High Times Delivery covers more than 50% of California. Last year, High Times was working hard on broadening its retail footprint, now counting three running stores in California, and almost a dozen in preparation. Last year, in June the company announced a revised plan to buy 10 Harvest Health and Recreation (OTCQX: HRVSF) dispensaries, and the acquisition of two cannabis dispensaries in Northern California. “We’re thrilled to add this thriving business located in Desert Hot Springs, California to our growing retail footprint,” HighTimes CEO Peter Horvath stated. “In less than a year, we’ll have gone from zero to five operational stores in California alone, with many still in their final stages of development.” Horvath added they are satisfied with the development of their plant-touching operations. “We are building the model at High Times that will guide not only our company, but our industry, into federal legalization by supporting local, minority, and women-owned businesses by highlighting their products within our offering," he said. Courtesy image See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Regulatory Update: Tennessee, Alabama, Maryland, And MichiganBreBilt Manufacturing .1M In Q1 Revenue, Partners With Simlatus© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boyd Gaming Partners With FanDuel to Revive Popular Casino Online

    The Stardust Resort and Casino, long a fixture of the Las Vegas Strip but closed permanently on Nov. 1, 2006, is making a ghostly internet reappearance as an online casino brand, according to a press release from Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) issued this morning.

  • Why This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A Week

    What Happened: Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), the native token of a sports blockchain platform Chiliz, has rallied over 200% in the past week. Following the boom in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the sports blockchain venture that provides fan tokens in partnership with sports clubs saw the price of its native token skyrocket. The company announced a series of partnerships in the past week, including plans to expand operations within the U.S. Chiliz’s expansion to the U.S will involve the firm investing $50 million to the cause. “We head to the U.S. with a proven track record in generating millions of dollars of revenue for some of Europe’s biggest sporting organisations. In 2020, we shared more than $30 million with our partners, but this year we’re targeting a minimum of $60 million,” said Chiliz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus to Reuters. According to Dreyfus, the company is also in talks with Formula One teams for a potential partnership agreement. Why It Matters: “Fan Tokens right now are just hitting the perfect itch at the perfect time - fans are disconnected physically from their fandom, and this helps bridge that gap,” said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, speaking about how COVID-19 had influenced the growth of these platforms in a big way. Last week, world-leading football team AC Milan listed their $ACM token on cryptocurrency exchange Binance following a strategic partnership with Chiliz. The listing generated over $6 million in digital revenue within a few hours. Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the partnership, "Very early into our partnership, we fully understand just what a powerful fan engagement tool Fan Tokens can be for us and how they can play a major role in our long-term digital and commercial strategy." Fan Tokens are digital assets that allow users to participate and vote in club polls, as well as provide access to VIP rewards, exclusive club and sponsor promotions. Chiliz has reportedly partnered with 23 other major sporting and e-sports organizations, including FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain to launch their own Fan Tokens. Image: Chiliz via Instagram See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhales Holding Over 1,000 Bitcoin Could Fuel Another Rally, Data SuggestsBitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Multiple people injured as police teargas college party with hundreds of people

    Police Chief Maris Herold said ‘Believe me, we have excellent body-worn camera video and community is sending us video. There will be arrests’

  • Detroit Lions free agency preview: Where does Romeo Okwara fit after 10-sack season?

    Spotrac, the salary cap website, projects Romeo Okwara to sign a three-year free agent deal near $30 million. Is that too high for the Detroit Lions?

  • Nevada governor: Tourists safer here than in Texas

    As other states lift mask mandates, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak plans to use Nevada's safety protocols as a selling point to bring conventions and trade shows back to Las Vegas. (March 8)

  • 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition headlines redesigned sport sedan

    Genesis will offer a limited-run Launch Edition model of its redesigned 2022 G70 sport sedan. Based on the rear- or all-wheel-drive variant of the G70 with the turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, the Launch Edition adds some unique exterior and interior treatments along with a small dose of exclusivity. Spotted by the eagled-eye folks over at Roadshow, the 2022 G70 Launch Edition appeared on the Genesis consumer web site without any official preamble.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ ruins chances of early release with TV interview

    Appearance on ‘60 Minutes’ shows Mr Chansley does not understand severity of actions says judge

  • Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

    Lebanon's president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political deadlock. President Michel Aoun issued the call to open up the roads across the country after a meeting with top officials while the army's top commander held a separate meeting with military commanders at which he stressed the right to peaceful protest. Army chief General Joseph Aoun also berated Lebanon's sectarian-based politicians for their handling of the crisis, warning of an unstable security situation.

  • Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

    The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. But a day earlier, the Senate was paralyzed for hours when just one Democrat bucked a proposal from his own party affecting unemployment benefits.

  • Panthers need to address TE position. What options are in the draft, free agency?

    Breaking down the Panthers’ options at the tight end position.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Emails: FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site

    The U.S. government went for it. FBI agents were looking for an extremely valuable cache of fabled Civil War-era gold — possibly tons of it — when they excavated a remote woodland site in Pennsylvania three years ago this month, according to government emails and other recently released documents in the case. On March 13, 2018, treasure hunters led the FBI to Dent’s Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend has it an 1863 shipment of Union gold was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • A Michigan state trooper is facing a felony assault charge after unleashing a trained police dog onto an unarmed man for 4 minutes

    Michigan state trooper Parker Surbrook was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident involving his police dog.