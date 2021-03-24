More states open vaccines to all, end restrictions; white students more likely to be inside classrooms: Live COVID-19 updates

More states are lifting eligibility requirements for Americans to receive coveted coronavirus vaccines.

Indiana, Texas and Georgia on Tuesday joined the majority of states in allowing all adults to receive coronavirus vaccines late this week or next week. Utah will open all eligibility on Wednesday.

However, with the lifting of eligibility requirements comes a lifting of business and masking restrictions. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to end the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks. And many other states have already ceased restrictions.

It all comes as experts warn of a fourth surge as new variants spread rapidly through the United States. In the last week alone, the U.S. has reported 2,926 new variant cases – more than the country reported in December, January and February combined, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Centers for Disease Control data shows.

►California state prisons will resume limited in-person visits with inmates April 10, more than a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

►Hours after COVID-19 vaccine collaborators AstraZeneca and Oxford University released data on their large clinical trial, federal officials said that information may have been missing a month's worth of data.

►The White House said 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office just over two months ago. The U.S. is currently administering 17.5 million shots a week.

► People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at work in Anchorage, Alaska, when they are in their own workspace away from the public and unvaccinated colleagues, under an updated emergency order that took effect Tuesday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 29.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 543,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 124.3 million cases and 2.73 million deaths. More than 164.3 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 128.2 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: The pandemic ushered in "a new era of medicine." These telehealth trends are likely here to stay.

Data from three new studies show real-world vaccine effectiveness

Data on frontline healthcare workers in Texas, California and Israel suggest COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing coronavirus infections in real-world settings, according to three new studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine Tuesday.

"For those who were fully vaccinated, the infection rate was extremely low," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Wednesday, calling the studies "a real proof positive of the importance of vaccination."

At the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, just 4 of more than 8,000 fully vaccinated employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of late January, according to health system officials. "The effect of vaccination on the preservation of our workforce has been dramatic," hospital officials wrote. "Real-world experience with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination at UTSW has shown a marked reduction in the incidence of infections among employees."

Among healthcare workers at the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles, the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 after vaccination was about 1%, according to health system officials. "The rarity of positive test results 14 days after administration of the second dose of vaccine is encouraging and suggests that the efficacy of these vaccines is maintained outside the trial setting."

At Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, officials found vaccinations among healthcare workers "resulted in a major reduction of new cases of COVID-19 among those who received two doses of the vaccine, even when a surge of the B.1.1.7 variant was noted in up to 80% of cases." The officials said the findings "suggest that widespread and effective vaccination among health care workers provides a safe environment, even in the presence of a high rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community."

Armed man intercepted National Guard convoy delivering COVID-19 vaccines, police say

Local police officials in Texas on Monday said an Arizona man who appeared to be mentally disturbed intercepted a convoy of National Guard soldiers delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses and a held them at gunpoint.

Larry Lee Harris of Willcox, Arizona, was booked Monday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, impersonating a public servant, unlawful restraint, interfering with military forces, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His charges stem from an Idalou police investigation that began after Lubbock County dispatch received reports about 7:50 a.m. that an armed man, later identified as Harris, was holding up a van of National Guard Soldiers and demanding to search the vehicle on U.S. 62/82 about 2 miles east of Idalou, according to a summary from Idalou police officials.

– Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Black, Hispanic and Asian students less likely to receive in-person learning compared with white peers

About three quarters of public elementary and middle schools in the U.S. were open for in-person learning in January, but white students were far more likely to be sitting in classrooms than their Black, Hispanic and Asian peers, a new nationwide government survey shows.

More than half of all Black, Hispanic and Asian fourth-grade students were learning 100% remotely at the beginning of 2021, compared to just one in four white peers, according to the new data, collected by the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The new data comes from 32 participating states, which reported the style of instruction students were receiving in fourth and eighth grades. Eight large urban school districts also participated, as part of an effort to identify the various range of students' instructional experiences in public schools this year.

Peggy Carr, associate commissioner for the National Center for Education Statistics' assessment division, said this is the first round of five monthly updates planned through the end of the 2020-'21 school year. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday evening, Carr said she hoped the reports would "illuminate the path" to academic recovery.

– Erin Richards

Regeneron's COVID treatment cuts risk of death by 70%

A large new study found Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 in high-risk patients, the pharmaceutical company announced in a statement Tuesday.

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 recently diagnosed patients and found the two-antibody combo drug, called REGEN-COV, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%, and also reduced the median recovery time from 14 days to 10.

“This is a landmark moment in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Suraj Saggar, trial investigator and chief of infectious disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey. “With so many people will getting infected… these data underscore the need to rapidly adopt REGEN-COV as standard-of-care to offer high-risk patients their best chance to reduce serious consequences.”

The results haven’t yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. Previously, Eli Lilly announced that its two-antibody treatment also reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in similar patients.

US adds nearly 3,000 new variant cases in last week, CDC data shows

In the last week alone, the United States has reported 2,926 new variant cases – more than the country reported in December, January and February combined, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Centers for Disease Control data shows.

Tuesday's report included another 1,143 new variant cases just since Sunday's report, bringing the country to 7,781 cases of coronavirus that can spread more easily, dodge treatments and immunities, or both.

Some of the biggest increases now are in Michigan's communities, rather than its prisons. The CDC reported another 371 variant cases for the state, though many of them appear to be delayed reporting from last week. The variant cases are surging in a state where the pace of new coronavirus cases has tripled in the last month, even as case counts in much of the country have declined.

Other states with high increases include New Jersey, where known variant cases more than doubled as 230 new cases were added to reach 393. New Jersey's coronavirus case counts on a per-person basis have been the highest in the nation, and have been climbing.

Massachusetts added 190 variant cases to reach 454. North Carolina more than doubled its case count after adding 101 cases to reach 186.

Nearly all of the new variant cases are of B.1.1.7, which was first found in the United Kingdom.

– Kristi Tanner and Mike Stucka

