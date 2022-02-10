More states phasing out mask mandates
More states are phasing out mask mandates as Americans try to return to a greater sense of normalcy. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins "CBS News Mornings" from New York with the latest.
More states are phasing out mask mandates as Americans try to return to a greater sense of normalcy. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins "CBS News Mornings" from New York with the latest.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N
Elizabeth Hurley posed on Instagram in a yellow bikini showing off her toned abs at 56. “I’m wearing ten layers of fleece in my real life,” she wrote.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury
James Harden and Ben Simmons are currently two of the most talked-about players in the NBA....
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn, now at UCF, was asked about Bryan Harsin on Wednesday.
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
Donald Trump roiled Georgia Republicans with an endorsement in a crowded House primary as the former president molds the political landscape to try to defeat the state's GOP governor.
Rihanna wore a trucker hat, low-rise jeans, and a patterned fur coat while revealing her baby bump in another show-stopping maternity look
The driver's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
No one in the NBA, including the Pacers, expected the Kings to trade Tyrese Haliburton
Team USAs Nathan Chen clinched a gold medal in mens singles with a remarkable free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Watch the performance here.
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."