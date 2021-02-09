How to get more stimulus check money using your 2020 tax return

It often pays to file your taxes early, and this year there may be more benefits than usual.

Not only do you stand to get your tax refund sooner, but you might be able to make sure you get a larger stimulus check next time they go out.

If you’ve been counting on more relief cash to help you take care of bills or pay off debt, here’s why you may want to get your tax return in as soon as the IRS starts accepting them, on Feb. 12.

Should next stimulus checks be more 'targeted'?

Julian Rovagnati / Shutterstock

The Democrats who control Congress reportedly have been considering reducing the income limits to qualify for a relief payment, which could make it tougher to get the full $1,400 proposed for the upcoming round. The IRS would look at your most recent tax return to determine how much money you could receive.

The first two stimulus checks phased out for individuals with annual incomes above $75,000 and married couples earning over $150,000, but the Democrats have been looking at "targeting" the next payments to people with lower incomes.

According to multiple media outlets, there was talk of shrinking the phaseout threshold for singles to $50,000.

That would mean if you made $75,000 in 2019 but only $45,000 in 2020, your 2019 income could disqualify you for a full payment but your 2020 earnings would get you the $1,400 — so you'd want to get your 2020 return in front of the tax agency pronto.

The bill is moving quickly — and so should you

fizkes / Shutterstock

But Monday night, House Democrats unveiled a proposal to keep the existing income limits, meaning individuals making $75,000 would still get a full payment. The matter may not be settled: The thresholds could eventually get tweaked by the Senate.

Democratic leaders hope to have a COVID rescue bill completed by the end of February, and the IRS will likely get started soon on the administrative work needed to get the checks out rapidly after President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.

Fortunately for you, electronic filing using today's tax software can get your return into the IRS' system almost instantly. So even though you have until April 15 to file your taxes, you may not want to wait if you’ve got relief money on the line.

And while you’re working on your return, it's important to remember that money you received in stimulus checks last year is not considered income and you are not expected to pay tax on it.

What if your return won't help you get the full stimulus check?

fizkes / Shutterstock

