More storms forecast through weekend

Feb. 13—Nearly one week after a powerful atmospheric river made its way across California, the National Weather Service anticipates a series of storms starting today and carrying over into next week.

Officials on Tuesday said there could be widespread light to moderate rain and gusty winds in the northern Sacramento Valley starting today and lasting through Thursday. More precipitation is expected through the weekend with periods of moderate to locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said that three waves of precipitation are expected over the next week, which could lead to travel issues in the Sierra Nevada and moderate rises in area rivers or other waterways.

"Moisture moves in from the ocean starting Wednesday into Thursday, which is south across the state. Then we see a break and another wave Saturday into Sunday, and then you can see this third wave mainly aimed at Central and Southern California, but close enough to bring us more rain and snow to our area," Carpenter said.

According to officials, the heaviest precipitation is expected tonight, Saturday night and Monday. Over the course of four days, officials anticipate seeing 1-2 inches of rain throughout the greater Sacramento area.

High winds are anticipated with these storms with the highest occurring north of Marysville in the Central Valley, but are not expected to be as harsh as those seen on Feb. 4, which left thousands of Yuba-Sutter residents without power.

The early February storm produced some of the highest winds the area has seen in recent years, leaving widespread damage in its wake — toppling trees, ripping signs off of buildings, damaging power lines and in one case, killing a Yuba City resident. Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith previously said that these were the highest gusts of wind that the area has seen since 2008, when at least one gust of wind reached 80 miles per hour in Sutter County.

According to Carpenter, the probability of Yuba-Sutter seeing wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or more is relatively low with an approximate 30% chance. Starting today and Thursday, Yuba-Sutter is expected to see winds of around 20 to 25 miles per hour. However there is an 86% likelihood of the area seeing wind speeds over 25 miles per hour starting Saturday through Feb. 20.

In preparation for incoming weather events, the National Weather Service encouraged residents to unclog their gutters and storm drains to avoid flooding and check their vehicles when driving in storm conditions.