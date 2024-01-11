More storms are headed to the Charlotte area. Here’s the latest forecast.

After a major storm spawned a deadly tornado, record-setting rains and heavy winds on Tuesday, more bad weather may be on the way.

Another storm system with possible damaging winds and enough rain to produce flooding could hit the Charlotte region on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected system may dump less moisture and be less widespread than Tuesday’s destructive storm across the state, NWS meteorologists said on Twitter.

Still, people across the Charlotte region should stay alert to more flooding and wind damage, NWS forecasters advised.

Charlotte-area weather forecast for Friday

Winds in Charlotte Friday could gust as high as 43 mph, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 3:59 a.m. Thursday.

“Another in a series of low pressure systems will affect the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia on Friday and Friday evening,” according to a hazardous weather outlook bulletin issued by the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina.

The alert included Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, the Carolinas mountains and the N.C. Piedmont and foothills.

“This system will bring strong wind shear but weak instability ahead of a cold front during the day, which would raise the potential for a few severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat,” according to the alert.

‘When Jesus comes calling.’ NC community mourns man killed in Catawba County tornado

Where might the storms hit?

Areas along and south of Interstate 85 face the greatest risk of storms, NWS forecasters said. It all depends on how much instability develops, they said.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible,” according to the NWS bulletin.

Charlotte has a 100% chance of showers throughout Friday, according to the NWS forecast. Any thunderstorms would likely emerge after 3 p.m., the forecast showed.

In Tuesday’s fierce storms, a tornado packing 110-mph winds killed a person in Catawba County, a National Weather Service team confirmed Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.