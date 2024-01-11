More storms on the way Friday in Tallahassee followed by Arctic blast next week

Another round of severe weather is forecast for North Florida and South Georgia on Friday — though the storms aren’t expected to be quite as intense as the ones that spun off destructive tornadoes on Tuesday.

Once the storms pass, a cold front will settle in, followed by an Arctic blast next week that will drop morning temperatures below freezing, said Kelly Godsey, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

More storms are expected Friday for North Florida and South Georgia after a severe weather outbreak Tuesday that spawned tornadoes across the area.

"This system is going to be much different in character than what we saw on Tuesday,” Godsey said. “Whereas on Tuesday, we saw that big squall line come through, this is going to be more scattered type thunderstorms that will develop in the afternoon hours and come through the region just ahead of a cold front.”

The storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 60-70 mph, tornadoes and damaging hail.

The Storm Prediction Center assigned a slight risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather for North Florida and parts of South Georgia, with an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for Southeast Alabama and parts of South Georgia.

During Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak, which produced tornadoes that brought destruction to Panama City, Marianna and other points across the Southeast, the risk level was higher in North Florida.

“When you talk about more scattered storms, you don’t have really a defined squall line that’s coming through, it does kind of reduce your risk,” he said. “It doesn’t eliminate it. If one thunderstorm comes over your area, the environment is favorable for severe weather.”

Colder air will accompany the system, bringing near-freezing lows by Saturday night and Sunday morning. An Arctic blast, meanwhile, will begin making its way down through the nation’s midsection on Friday.

“That’s going to come all the way down to the Gulf Coast and spread east,” Godsdey said. “And we’ll be impacted by that.”

The forecast low for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is 29, cold enough for residents to take measures to protect people, plants, pets and outdoor exposed pipes.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida severe weather threat for Friday: Storms usher in Arctic blast