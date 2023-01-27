‘There’s more to that story:’ South Fulton mayor, rapper host townhall addressing youth violence

South Fulton’s mayor and a local rapper, Young Dro, combined forces Thursday and held a packed town hall meeting to address youth gun violence.

Young Dro is a recording artist from South Fulton. He set the stage by performing his new single “Run Out of Time” which focused on putting guns down.

“I am an artist. lt’s my duty to give back to the community in a positive way. I’m a victim of gun violence, my mom is a victim of gun violence. II have a son that I’m trying to raise,” said Young Dro.

Last month, the rapper talked about hip hop influencing children to take part in crime.

“To put it on hip hop, that’s the easy way out,” said Young Dro. “There’s more to that story.”

So, to take it a step further, he partnered with South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau to bring together a panel of millionaire entrepreneurs and non-profit leaders to take teenager’s questions.

“We’ve never had a town hall this big,” said Mayor Khalid.

In the crowd was a young father named Maraysheo Hambrick. He started his own party supply rental business called D’Legacy’s Events and Rentals, after getting out of jail.

“From the music that’s put out there, they take what they hear, and they want to feel like they’re apart of that. They don’t see business as a part of getting to success. They see success as rapping and dancing,” said Hambrick.

Some young people who lined up to take the stage told the panel, they carry guns out of fear of street fights or gangs.

One member in the crowd told the panel, “it’s just everybody reacting off emotion, and I used to react off emotion a lot.”

A panel member told some of the young people in the crowd that their weapons look more like accessories than protection.

“It sure looks like it’s an accessory to me how you all wearing the guns. Doesn’t look like protection to me. So, be real with yourself and stop being in a rush to die,” said the panel member.

On the walls, Young Dro’s team posted photos they hoped the children noticed. They were of the faces of rappers who died due to gun violence.

“It still takes a village to actually raise these children,” said Young Dro.

Outside the panel discussion, city leaders, agencies and nonprofits connected kids to internships and jobs.

