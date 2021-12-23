More suspected gang members arrested as Athens-Clarke police crackdown continues

Athens-Clarke police arrested another three suspects this week in an ongoing crackdown on street gangs.

During the past several weeks, police have arrested 13 known gang members and seized 10 firearms, along with drugs and stolen property, according to police.

Those arrested this week are Taveon Rashawn Stevens, 24, of Burkland Lane, Athens; Kaderrick Atkinson, 24, of Coleridge Court, Athens; and Jakwon Mapp, 23, of Nicholson.

The investigation leading to their arrests and identification as gang members also included officers with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Stevens, according to a police news release, faces numerous charges. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said an officer on patrol spotted a parked Honda Pilot on West Broad Street that the officer knew was associated with Stevens, who police said is a member of the Red Tape Gang.

Stevens was seen walking away from the vehicle, but ran when officers called out, according to the report. He went into an apartment and barricaded himself, so officers called for assistance from the Strategic Response Team, which spent about two hours negotiating his surrender.

Two women and several children were also inside the apartment, police said.

After Stevens surrendered, police said they also found Atkinson inside the apartment. Atkinson is a member of the BBA gang, an offshoot of the Bloods gang, according to police.

Stevens was charged with obstruction, but had existing warrants for felony probation violation, trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine, Ecstasy and Xanax with intent to distribute.

Stevens was already bonded out of jail on charges that included possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin and three other drug charges. He is on probation for violating the street gang act, according to police.

Atkinson was also arrested on an obstruction charge, but he was already out of jail on bond for aggravated assault and three other misdemeanor charges.

Mapp, who is on federal pretrial release for a firearms violation, was arrested on a warrant for violating his release conditions.

Police detectives are interested in receiving information about gang activity and anyone with information can call the crime tip line at (706) 705-4775 or e-mail the unit at gangunity@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police arrest 3 more suspects as part of crackdown on gangs in Athens