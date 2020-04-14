Is There More To The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR) Than Its 8.3% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Swatch Group:

0.083 = CHF1.0b ÷ (CHF14b - CHF1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Swatch Group has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Does Swatch Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Swatch Group's ROCE appears to be around the 8.1% average of the Luxury industry. Separate from Swatch Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Swatch Group's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Swatch Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Swatch Group has total assets of CHF14b and current liabilities of CHF1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.9% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on Swatch Group's ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.

The Bottom Line On Swatch Group's ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, Swatch Group seems worth researching further. Swatch Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .

