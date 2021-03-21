More Sydney areas ordered to evacuate over major flooding risk
More areas of Sydney have been ordered to evacuate because of a risk of major flooding, as torrential rains continue to batter Australia's east coast.
The authorities say anyone living in low-lying areas of the city must leave.
On Saturday, Sydney's Warragamba dam started to overflow for the first time in years.
Dozens of people have been rescued from floodwaters in New South Wales, with officials warning of "life threatening flash floods".
Major roads remain shut in the area.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and senior state emergencies officials are due shortly to hold a news briefing on the latest developments.
Hundreds of people have been gathering at emergency evacuation centres set up across the state.
⚠️ Severe Weather Warning ⚠️ for HEAVY RAINFALL and DAMAGING WINDS has been updated. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings over the coming days: https://t.co/HaDgXSP0Jb pic.twitter.com/3GzH223j85
— Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 20, 2021
Up to 100mm (four inches) of rain is forecast to fall in 12 hours over Sydney, and as much as 300mm for the lower Blue Mountains, west of the city.
Torrential rains and powerful winds will likely continue until late next week, with floods not expected to subside until Thursday.
Sydney residents posted pictures on social media of flooded roads and rising waters nears their homes.
😮 the Parramatta River... usually there’s a bike path there! pic.twitter.com/urE1Vhgmps
— Ruby Cornish (@rubycornish) March 19, 2021
Agata Imielska from the Bureau of Meteorology warned of localised intense rainfall and damaging winds, saying the public should be aware of "dangerous conditions" that can change quite quickly.
"If you don't need to travel, if you don't need to head out today, this is the day to stay at home," Ms Imielska was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Are you in the affected region? If it is safe to do, share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.