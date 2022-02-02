More talks due as Putin accuses West of trying to draw Russia into war
Ukrainian forces are stretched along an eastern frontline battling pro-Russian separatists
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Former beauty queen Cheslie Kryst died earlier this week, and now her manner of death has been revealed.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Patrons at the restaurant were shown throwing chairs, high-chairs and tables.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
The film appeared to make a nod to Kim's weight loss as well, noting that his body has "completely withered away."
"From that day forward, I was cast out. The teachers glared at me, shaking their heads and whispering under their breath. None of the kids would play with me."
Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.
The pop star hit in the sweet spot between sexy and grunge by coupling a baggy, low-rise jeans and a Gucci x Balenciaga army jacket with a waist-hugging belly chain and a black lace thong.
Brian Flores sued the NFL on Tuesday, taking aim at the league's "Rooney Rule," which requires teams to interview diverse candidates for top roles.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
With a speed of 2600 mph, Space Transportation's aircraft is designed for suborbital flight, or city-to-city travel anywhere in the world.