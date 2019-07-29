Is There More To Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (SGX:561) Than Its 6.3% Returns On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (SGX:561) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Teckwah Industrial:

0.063 = S$11m ÷ (S$200m - S$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Teckwah Industrial has an ROCE of 6.3%.

Is Teckwah Industrial's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Teckwah Industrial's ROCE appears to be around the 5.7% average of the Commercial Services industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Teckwah Industrial's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Teckwah Industrial currently has an ROCE of 6.3%, less than the 12% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Teckwah Industrial's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:561 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Teckwah Industrial? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Teckwah Industrial's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Teckwah Industrial has total assets of S$200m and current liabilities of S$29m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Teckwah Industrial's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Teckwah Industrial's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.