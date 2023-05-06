More teens arrested in connection to the reckless driving crash involving a school bus in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police made additional arrests Friday in connection to the reckless driving crash outside an elementary school, when a vehicle struck a school bus hospitalizing two teens.

The video has been shared widely by media outlets throughout the area. In the video, a suspected stolen vehicle, carrying multiple passengers, was seen driving recklessly in the 6700 block of North 80th Street when the driver slammed into the rear of a parked school bus outside of Morse Middle School on Milwaukee's northwest side.

An 11-year-old boy was thrown from the bus and suffered injuries. He was later released from Children's Hospital. A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the reckless vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital.

The suspected driver, a 14-year-old boy from Milwaukee was taken into custody Friday, along with a 14-year-old girl, police said. A 15-year-old girl and a different 14-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday.

Police said they are seeking one more suspect and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or P3 Tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2 more teens arrested for school bus crash in Milwaukee