More teens are getting weight loss surgery but some experts think more needs to be done

A new study found the rate of weight loss surgery among teenagers has doubled in recent years, but some experts argue the procedure is still severely underused in the United States.

Weight loss surgery can be recommended for kids and teens diagnosed with severe obesity plus a major health problem.

Experts say obesity is complex and caution that surgery is not right for everyone. Treatment for obesity is highly individualized and may incorporate medication or nutritional, psychological and exercise counseling.

"There are some individuals who are not suited for those things or they may be suited for one thing over another," said Dr. Konstantinos Spaniolas, director of the Stony Brook Medicine Bariatric and Metabolic Weight Loss Center in Long Island, New York. "It's often times a complex decision."

As research shows obesity rates are increasing among teens, treatment may require medical interventions in adults and teens alike, experts say. Here's what to know.

But first, catch up on USA TODAY'S "Rethinking Obesity" series here:

Weight loss surgery trends in teens

The rate of weight loss procedures among adolescents ages 12 to 19 has doubled from 2010 to 2017, according to a study published Monday in Pediatrics, a journal by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers analyzed national data looking at metabolic and bariatric surgeries in the U.S. and found rates increased from 2.29 procedures per 100,000 population to 4.62. Study authors also found:

The average age of patients who had undergone the procedure was slightly younger in 2017 (dropping from 18.1 in 2010 to 17.96 in 2017).

Patients were primarily white (45%), female (75.4%) and privately insured (53.4%) in 2017.

The percentage of teens with a BMI greater than 50 grew from 4.2% to 16.2%.

Story continues

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery estimates about 1,600 pediatric bariatric and metabolic surgeries are performed in the U.S. a year, most commonly in those over 18 years old. The pediatric population is defined as people 21 and younger.

Why experts say rates should be higher

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines severe obesity in the pediatric population as a body mass index, or BMI, at or above 120% of the 95th percentile. Body mass index is a measure of weight versus height.

About 6.1% of U.S. children and teens 2 and 19 years old have severe obesity, according to data collected between 2017 and 2018 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery says surgery can be recommended in children and adolescents with a BMI over 120% of the 95th percentile and who have a major health problem, or who have a BMI over 140% of the 95th percentile.

The rate of surgery among teens is “nowhere close to the appropriate utilization,” said Dr. Evan Nadler, director of the weight loss surgery program at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., who is unaffiliated with the study.

Health experts say early treatment helps avoid obesity-related health conditions as an adult — conditions including high blood pressure and cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, breathing problems such as asthma and sleep apnea, joint problems and damage to organs.

But stigma and bias continue to be the biggest obstacles to adolescents receiving early weight loss treatment, experts say. That is especially true when it comes to medications and surgical procedures.

“People are told by their friends and colleagues that it’s the ‘easy way out,’” Nadler said. “They don't understand (obesity) is a multifactorial disease that comes with multiple different flavors and requires individualized treatment," not just diet and exercise.

Experts say the health care system itself is also a barrier:

Medicaid doesn't cover weight loss medications.

Private insurance sometimes requires prior authorization for weight loss programs, medications, and surgery.

Supply of weight drugs is limited and doesn't meet demand.

"Pediatric providers are lagging behind adult providers with their knowledge and acceptance of weight treatments and interventions," Nadler said.

Racial and ethnic disparities

The study also highlighted wide racial and ethnic disparities in the use of weight loss surgery, despite these marginalized groups experiencing higher rates of obesity.

In 2017, about 45% of adolescents who had weight loss surgery were white, 25.9% were Hispanic and 14.6% were Black. Though the percentage of Hispanic teens saw an increase from 2010, the percentage of Black patients decreased.

Rates of obesity are highest among minority groups. From 2017 to 2018, study authors said the obesity prevalence for Hispanic and Black children ages 2 to 19 years was 25.6% and 24.2%, respectively, compared with 16.1% for white children.

“Dramatic underutilization of surgical weight loss treatment has persisted among Black and Hispanic children in particular, despite irrefutable indications and multiple studies reporting favorable post-surgical outcomes and complications,” study authors said.

Health experts say lack of representation may partly be a result of access and distrust in the medical system.

Wegovy, other options for weight loss

Surgery is not the only effective treatment at teens’ disposal.

Although experts say the procedure has been found to be safe and effective, many may not want to take on the typical risks that come with any surgery such as blood clots, infection, vitamin deficiency or bleeding.

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced results last week of its latest clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of their weight loss drug semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy.

The results showed adolescents who got a weekly injection of the drug lost an average of 14.7% of their starting body weight, while those who got a placebo gained 2.7% of their initial weight. Health experts say patients who take other medications on the market typically lose an average of 5% to 12% of their body weight.

“A medication like (Wegovy) is something we have been missing for a very long time,” Spaniolas said. “They bridge the gap between older medications that had less effect as well as surgical interventions that can have more of an impact.”

Semaglutide mimics a naturally occurring hormone that tells the brain when the body is full after a meal. The drug also slows down digestion so food stays in the stomach longer. The mechanisms work together to reduce appetite and increase fullness.

"Obesity is a chronic disease and it’s likely going to require all the interventions in some combination to come out with the best outcomes," Nadler said. “It’s important to treat the disease of obesity as soon as it is impacting the mental or physical health of the child, regardless of age."

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weight loss surgery increases for teens as obesity rates increase