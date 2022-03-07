More teens jailed on suspicion of murder over February shooting, fatal wreck in Wichita

Authorities have arrested two more teenagers in connection with a shooting and car wreck that killed two men and injured a woman in February, Sedgwick County Jail records show.

Trebreh Deshane Jones, 18, on Friday was booked into the jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree felony murder and one count each of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Sunday, authorities booked James Lamount Lowe, 19, and Elijah Demonta Sullivan, 18, on suspicion of the same crimes. Lowe and Sullivan were also being held on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and marijuana possession, records show.

Authorities last month said Amill Williams, 21, and Alonzo Montgomery, 20, both of Wichita, were killed during a shooting that turned into a traffic wreck in the area of Lincoln and George Washington Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21. Police say Williams and Montgomery were in a Ford Fusion that was being followed by another vehicle carrying three men when at least one of them started shooting.

Authorities have said they think the incident is tied to drugs but have not given specific details.

Williams and Montgomery were the city’s third and fourth traffic fatalities of the year. A 22-year-old woman with them in the Ford Fusion was thrown from the car when the crash happened but survived, police have said.

Jones, Lowe and Sullivan had not been formally charged as of Monday morning. Jones and Sullivan remained in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. Lowe didn’t have a bond amount listed in an online log of inmates mid-morning Monday.