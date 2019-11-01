Is There More To TFF Group (EPA:TFF) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate TFF Group (EPA:TFF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TFF Group:

0.12 = €48m ÷ (€555m - €146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Therefore, TFF Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Does TFF Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, TFF Group's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Packaging industry. Separate from TFF Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how TFF Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:TFF Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect TFF Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

TFF Group has total liabilities of €146m and total assets of €555m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On TFF Group's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, TFF Group could be worth a closer look.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.