More than 65 million Americans are experiencing 'severe to exceptional drought'

Grace O'Donnell
·Assistant Editor
·6 min read

As of May 31, around 90 million Americans were being affected by drought while more 65 million were experiencing "severe to extreme drought," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Western and Southwestern states are particularly parched — nearly three-quarters of the Western region is in a state of severe to exceptional drought.

"There are a lot of downstream effects when it comes to a drought like this," Andrew Hoell, a co-lead on the NOAA Drought Task Force, told Yahoo Finance.

Hoell explained that the drought isn't just a matter of precipitation but can be exacerbated by the evaporative effects of higher temperatures and inadequate snowpack runoff in the winter.

"By the time it's summertime," he added, "that vegetation is really dry. And if you get a spark, and you get a series of unfortunate events in that regard, you then have wildfires. So when it comes to drought in the West, there are just a variety and a spectrum of effects that you can feel later on whether it's water resources and fires and reduced agricultural yields. The effects are numerous."

NOAA
NOAA

Depleted water reservoirs and wildfire damage are already taking a toll on residents and businesses. The Hermits Peak Fire, which continues to blaze in New Mexico, has already scorched around 315,830 acres.

Meanwhile, states like California have instituted severe water restrictions, though water consumption has continued to rise. On an even grimmer note, low water levels at Lake Mead have threatened hydropower plants and exposed bodies once submerged in the reservoirs.

While conditions may ease slightly as the region enters its summer monsoon season, the outlook remains dry as the region navigates a historic, multi-decade megadrought.

A number of states including California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and tribal nations like the Navajo Nation, have all declared drought states of emergency and allocated resources for managing the water crisis.

Nick Messing pull a kayaks down to the waters edge at Wahweap Marina at Lake Powell on April 6, 2022 in Page, Arizona when water levels at Lake Powell were at a historic low. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Nick Messing pull a kayaks down to the waters edge at Wahweap Marina at Lake Powell on April 6, 2022 in Page, Arizona when water levels at Lake Powell were at a historic low. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Population growth

Since 2000, droughts have cost the U.S. around $160.8 billion, according to the NOAA. That figure jumps to $272 billion when accounting for destructive wildfires that are more prone in arid conditions.

With water already becoming more scarce, the increasing population in the West — and therefore demand for water — has inflamed the situation.

An Economic Innovation Group report using county-level population data found that the trend of people moving to water-starved states has only accelerated during the pandemic.

Inland California, the Mountain West, and eastern Texas saw the greatest growth, and overall, 10 of the top 15 counties for population growth were in the Western U.S: Maricopa County, Arizona (Phoenix), was ranked first, followed by Collin County, Texas, and Riverside County, California.

A graph showing the projected rise in population in drought-prone areas. (EIG)
A graph showing the projected rise in population in drought-prone areas. (EIG)

“The map of these demographic shifts shows some familiar pre-pandemic trends and some new patterns," the author stated. "Overall, the Sunbelt and the Mountain West continued to outshine the rest of the country. Remote rural counties in eastern Oregon and northern Idaho experienced robust population growth while every single county in Nevada gained population.”

Another EIG study found that an additional 20 million residents could move to drought-stricken counties by 2040. Water managers are already balancing razor-thin water budgets at current population levels.

"With reservoirs at record low levels throughout the West and the effects of sustained drought conditions increasingly being felt from agriculture to development, one of the most far-reaching questions in the United States over the coming decades is whether growth trends will ultimately collide with nature’s ability to sustain such a large influx of people," Daniel Newman, the report's author, wrote.

Fire and water

Doling out water supplies isn't the only issue residents have to contend with.

Suburban neighborhoods sprawling out into more rural areas are creating a more substantial wild-urban interface at the same time as the wildfire season creeps earlier and longer.

In the last month, two Colorado Springs neighborhoods were evacuated due to fires, as were the owners of coastal California mansions caught in a blaze. For those unfortunate enough to sustain damage from fires, it can leave lasting financial scars in addition to physical and emotional ones.

The damage to a neighborhood and its multi-million dollar homes is show three-weeks after a wind-driven wildfire burned through a canyon May 11 and into their neighborhood in Laguna Niguel, California , U.S., June 1, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The damage to a neighborhood is shown after a wind-driven wildfire burned through a canyon and into their neighborhood in Laguna Niguel, California, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Most people in the Western United States are very underinsured because they base the amount of insurance coverage on the average cost to rebuild” despite higher property costs in some regions like Lake Tahoe, California, Christina Restaino of the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension said in a webinar.

According to Restaino, the current water crisis “underscores the need to prepare communities for wildfire, because when these large emergency incidents occur what we end up having to do is use a ton of water in an already water-scarce environment to suppress wildfires.”

There are some steps residents in high-risk areas can take to protect themselves, however.

“The No. 1 thing that people can do is to create a 5-foot ember-resistant zone around their house, so you don't want to have anything combustible within five feet around your house,” she said. “Second-easiest thing, I would say, is to screen all of your vents.”

Of equal importance, “be prepared to evacuate,” Restaino stressed. “If you have medications that you take or important things you cannot leave home without, make sure you have backups of all those in an evacuation go-bag.”

A sign indicating extreme fire danger is pictured at Storrie Lake State Park as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfires burn near Las Vegas, New Mexico, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A sign indicating extreme fire danger is pictured at Storrie Lake State Park as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfires burn near Las Vegas, New Mexico, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

While the current period of intense drought may ease in months or years as it has in previous years, rising temperatures due to climate change mean that many will have to get used to living with these risks.

"If I had to guess — and if there is a silver lining here — if we're to look at the next 10 years, will they necessarily be as bad as the last 10 years in terms of precipitation?" Hoell said. "I would say probably not."

He added that the primary problem “is the climate has not shown any indication of warming temperatures slowing down. That right there is a problem in and of itself because it changes the amount of snow that you get during the wintertime, changes the amount of snow that then makes its way into reservoirs, thereby replenishing them. So we have these different factors that kind of commingled to bring together this hydrologic situation that is not ideal for us right now."

Grace is an assistant editor for Yahoo Finance.

Read the latest news on the climate crisis from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toyotas dominate at ongoing Le Mans 24 Hour Race

    Defending champions Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez were pushed into second in the Le Mans 24 Hour Race on Sunday as the latter Toyota driver encountered a mechanical problem.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says that the S&P 500 has likely already priced in a recession, so 'we're closer to the lows than the highs'

    Sizzling inflation rocked the S&P 500 last week as it fell over 6%, but Siegel said the index has probably already priced in a "mild recession".

  • Israel tells its citizens to avoid Istanbul, warns Iran not to harm them

    Israel urged its citizens on Monday to avoid Istanbul or to return home if already there, sharpening a May 30 advisory against travel to Turkey because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct vacationing Israelis. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said a "huge effort" by Israel's security forces had saved "Israeli lives in recent weeks", and thanked the Turkish government for its contribution. An Israeli security official told Reuters Turkey had arrested several suspected "operatives" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

  • 'American Idol' runner-up Justin Guarini says it was obvious to 'to any objective observer' Kelly Clarkson was going to beat him

    Speaking to Insider for the singing show's 20th anniversary, the reality-TV contestant said that he believed the well-known musician deserved to win.

  • Peter Hegseth Makes Infuriating Comment On Hate Group's Arrest Near Pride Parade

    The Fox News host strayed off-topic on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

  • Senators Find Tentative Agreement on Gun Safety Bill

    A tentative deal on new gun-safety legislation has been reached by a bipartisan group of US senators following last month's massacres in Texas and New York. Joe Mathieu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • UK Says It Will Prioritise Food Security as Global Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK will prioritize food security in its new farming strategy, while rejecting proposals aimed at fighting obesity and climate change. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and RecessionThe Department

  • ‘Prices will not come back down’: Americans dip into their savings to cope with record-high inflation

    Among those polled, older adults were more likely to say they have left their savings intact. In fact, the personal savings rate for April 2022 hit 4.4% — the lowest level since September 2008 — down from 6% at the beginning of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a department of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Laura Veldkamp, a finance and economic professor at Columbia University, suggested people try renegotiating salaries with their employers.

  • Dozens of companies, small business groups back U.S. bill to rein in Big Tech

    Dozens of companies and business organizations are sending a letter to U.S. senators on Monday to urge them to support a bill aimed at reining in the biggest tech companies, such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google. Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties said last week they had the Senate votes needed to pass legislation that would prevent the tech platforms, including Apple and Facebook, from favoring their own businesses on their platforms. Other signatories included the American Booksellers Association, the American Independent Business Alliance, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and Kelkoo Group.

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year.

  • Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring Red Carpet Look Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

    Gnarly!View Entire Post ›

  • Cruiser Convoy raises more than $17K for Special Olympics Massachusetts

    Cruiser Convoy raises more than $17K for Special Olympics Massachusetts

  • Bill Vilona: Pensacola's Roy Jones Jr. paved his own way to the Boxing Hall of Fame

    Roy Jones Jr., one of Pensacola's greatest athletes, received the highest honor Sunday when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

  • The 10 Dating Questions Every Woman Should Ask on the First Hang, According to a Relationship Coach

    “Hello there, New Person. Please fill out this three-page suitability spreadsheet, and I’ll let you know if I'm free for a second date.”Ah. If only. But how can you low-key figure out if a person is right for...

  • UK Targets Pension Funds to Keep Startup Funding Boom Going

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK is planning to update its digital strategy for the first time since 2017, in a bid to attract tech talent to the country, and encourage pension funds to invest in tech startups.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elev

  • Bahrain Wealth Fund Weighs Alba Listing in Saudi Arabia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and RecessionBahrain’s sovereign wealth fund is considering a listing of Aluminium Bahrain BSC in Saudi Arabia more than a decade after its initial listing in Bahrain

  • Spotify forms council to deal with harmful content after Joe Rogan backlash

    Spotify Technology SA on Monday announced it has formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide third-party input on issues such as hate speech, disinformation, extremism and online abuse. The group represents another step in Spotify’s efforts to deal with harmful content on its audio streaming service after backlash earlier this year over “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which the podcaster was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. The 18 experts, which include representatives from Washington, D.C. civil rights group the Center for Democracy & Technology, the University of Gothenburg in Germany and the Institute for Technology and Society in Brazil, will advise Spotify as it develops products and policies and thinks about emerging issues.

  • Binance, the Biggest Crypto Trading Platform, Pauses Bitcoin Withdrawals

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume says its team is working on a 'stuck on-chain transaction.'

  • Forint Drops to Record Low Against Euro as Hungary Selloff Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The forint dropped to a record against the euro as global risk-off sentiment exacerbated worries over the Hungarian central bank’s soft approach to spiraling inflation and the government’s conflicts with the European Union.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reo

  • More Commodity Inflation Beckons as War Boosts Coal: Bloomberg Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The global commodity business can get a whole lot more expensive -- and dirtier, too.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and RecessionThe war- and pandemic-fueled shortage of raw materials appears poise