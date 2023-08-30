More theft charges filed against Susquehanna County attorney

Aug. 29—A Susquehanna County attorney who was accused last month of theft for failing to return a former client's fees now faces similar charges involving a second person, denying the woman's request for her money back in a profanity-laced text, investigators said.

The latest charges against Jason Guy Beardsley allege the 37-year-old Montrose lawyer received a $3,000 retainer from the woman to represent her in a legal matter but did not perform the service or return the money.

County Detective John Oliver filed the charges Aug. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Hollister after Beardsley was a no-show for his preliminary hearing on his original charges the previous day. Online court records indicate a bench warrant has been issued for the attorney.

According to the new criminal complaint, Nicole Wood made numerous attempts to contact Beardsley between April and July about her representation after paying him the retainer, but he returned none of her phone calls.

On Aug. 8, Wood sent Beardsley a text message notifying him she was forced to hire a different attorney and requesting return of the retainer.

Beardsley texted back, directing an obscenity at Wood and calling her a derogatory name before telling her not to contact him again, the complaint said. The attorney told the woman she had "conspired with the government" and others.

"So I hope you go straight to hell and burn there forever and ever," his text said, according to the complaint.

Oliver charged Beardsley with felony theft by deception, along with misdemeanor harassment.

County detectives initially charged Beardsley with theft by deception and deceptive business practices July 19 for allegedly failing to return $3,500 in fees paid by another client, Leland Williams, after withdrawing as the man's lawyer in a criminal case.

In a text informing Williams there would be no refund, the attorney also described him as a government snitch, investigators said.

Hollister bound Beardsley over for possible trial on the charges in absentia when the attorney did not appear for his preliminary hearing last week.

