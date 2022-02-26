More time needed in child porn suspect's case

Feb. 26—CATLETTSBURG — The case of a 59-year-old child porn suspect who, court records show, told police he wanted to date a teenage girl is still moving along in Boyd County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Richard M. Nolte, of Ashland, appeared in court via Zoom from the county clink. His attorney, Michael Curtis, told Judge John Vincent that he and the prosecutor had reviewed evidence in the case being held by Ashland Police and is considering hiring an expert to help fight the charges.

Vincent said he wants the attorneys to "have every opportunity to investigate the case" before setting another hearing for March 17.

Nolte was busted in December 2021 following an investigation by Ashland Police. During the search of his home in the 700 block of Linda Lane, court records show Nolte told officers he usually deleted "bad images" — images of children less than 12 years of age being sexually abused.

